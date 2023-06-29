Scottish Secretary responds to GDP stats for April 2023

Alister Jack says the UK Government remains 'resolutely focused' on halving inflation, reducing debt and growing the economy.

The latest Scottish GDP stats (for April 2023) were yesterday published here.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack yesterday said:

“We are facing strong global economic headwinds and we still have work to do to deliver on our promises of halving inflation, reducing debt and growing the economy. We remain resolutely focused on that. “The swift action of this Government has provided crucial financial support to households and businesses. By 2024, we will have spent £7 billion helping to ease the burden of energy bills in Scotland and a further £2.1 billion in targeted cost of living payments. We’re also boosting trade and encouraging investment with more than £2.2 billion ploughed directly into promoting prosperity in Scotland which will benefit the whole of the UK.”

Scotland’s onshore GDP is estimated to have fallen by 0.5% in April. This follows a contraction of 0.1% in March (revised down from 0.0% change).

In the three months to April, GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.2% compared to the previous three month period. Further information on quarterly GDP can be found in the First Estimate of GDP for 2023 Quarter 1.

Background points: