Scottish Secretary responds to July Labour Market Statistics
New employment figures from the ONS show an increasing number of Scots on the payroll, and two million more women in work across the UK than in 2010.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:
Today’s figures show Scotland’s labour market remains strong, with an increasing number of people on the payroll and unemployment at low levels.
It’s also great to see more women in work, with two million more women across the UK in paid work than in 2010.
As we continue to focus on growing our economy and levelling up opportunities across the country, we’re helping as many people as possible onto the jobs ladder, as having a secure and stable income is one of the best ways to get on. Our Jobcentres and work coaches stand ready to provide support, while our £37bn package to assist families with the cost of living is giving extra financial assistance to those who need it most.
