Scottish Secretary responds to June Labour Market Statistics

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:

With more Scottish workers on the payroll than before the pandemic and unemployment at historically low levels, today’s figures show a strong Scottish labour market.

The UK Government has always supported people across the UK when they’ve needed it. During the pandemic, UK Government loans to businesses saved up to 500,000 UK businesses and 2.9 million jobs. Now, as global issues put pressure on the cost of living, we are helping people into work and to progress in work, and to keep more of what they earn. We are also putting in place a £37bn financial support package.

This sits alongside the UK Government’s focus on growing our economy, by investing in communities across the UK, and creating more well-paid and highly-skilled jobs.