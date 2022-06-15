Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
Scottish Secretary responds to June Labour Market Statistics
As new ONS figures show low unemployment and more people on the payroll, the UK Government is continuing to help people into work
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:
With more Scottish workers on the payroll than before the pandemic and unemployment at historically low levels, today’s figures show a strong Scottish labour market.
The UK Government has always supported people across the UK when they’ve needed it. During the pandemic, UK Government loans to businesses saved up to 500,000 UK businesses and 2.9 million jobs. Now, as global issues put pressure on the cost of living, we are helping people into work and to progress in work, and to keep more of what they earn. We are also putting in place a £37bn financial support package.
This sits alongside the UK Government’s focus on growing our economy, by investing in communities across the UK, and creating more well-paid and highly-skilled jobs.
Background
Figures from the ONS show a robust fall in unemployment in Scotland, with the rate down by 1.2 p.p. compared to the previous year. Employment in Scotland has increased by 1.6 p.p. since last year, to a rate of 75.5 per cent.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/scottish-secretary-responds-to-june-labour-market-statistics--2
