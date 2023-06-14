Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
|Printable version
Scottish Secretary responds to Labour Market Statistics for June
New ONS figures show Scottish unemployment near record lows – but investing in jobs and skills still vital, says Alister Jack, as global economic issues persist.
Responding to the latest LMS publication, Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, yesterday said:
It’s encouraging to see that the unemployment rate in Scotland remains near record lows and there’s resilience in the labour market. Global issues are still causing significant economic challenges, however.
The UK Government is investing £3.5 billion to remove barriers to work and remains committed to halving inflation, reducing debt and growing the economy, not least through investing more than £2.2 billion in Scotland through our ambitious levelling up agenda and City and Growth Deals.
Background
Figures from the ONS show unemployment at 3.1 per cent in Scotland down 0.1 p.p. since the same time last year. Scotland’s employment rate is at 74.6 per cent, down by 0.9 p.p. over the last year.
In summary, Scotland’s labour market key indicators show a mixed but resilient picture: the unemployment rate has remained unchanged over the last three months, the UK rate has increased marginally during the same period. Unemployment remains at a near historic low rate at 3.1% in Scotland. However, the employment rate and economic activity have fallen over the quarter, whereas the UK sees a slight increase in employment. In light of increasing economic headwinds, there has been a 1.9% fall in economic activity and equal increase in inactivity.
Despite this, some economic forecasters predict that the UK economy overall will now avoid a technical recession in 2023. The claimant count level for May 2023 saw a marginal fall from April.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/scottish-secretary-responds-to-labour-market-statistics-for-june
Latest News from
Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
23 sport sites in Scotland to benefit from £2m UK Government funding22/05/2023 13:15:00
23 projects receive a share of £2 million as part of the UK Government’s ongoing investment in multi-sport facilities in collaboration with the Scottish Football Association
UK Government backs scheme to make pubs 'dementia friendly'22/05/2023 09:15:00
University of Stirling researchers - part-funded by £7.25m UK Government investment - pioneer programme to make pubs, cafes and restaurants more inclusive
Scottish Secretary comments on latest Labour Market Statistics18/05/2023 11:10:00
New ONS figures on Scotland's labour market published
More cash to rescue Scottish community assets through UK fund12/05/2023 16:15:00
Even more community projects will be able to apply for UK Government’s expanded £150 million Community Ownership Fund.
North Sea ‘treasure map’ to grow the economy and unleash the UK’s carbon capture and storage industry12/05/2023 12:12:00
Companies licensed to drill in North Sea to report findings to regulator in new powers brought forward in Energy Bill amendment.
UK Government Minister visits the Scottish Jewish Heritage Centre05/05/2023 15:15:15
John Lamont was shown around the Synagogue and Heritage Centre by Manager Kerry Patterson and by two members of the Board, Liz Cameron and Deborah Haase.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack responds to February 2023 GDP28/04/2023 13:15:00
Signs of growth are encouraging, says Secretary of State, while focus remains on halving inflation and reducing debt.
UK Government to celebrate Tartan Week in New York City13/04/2023 16:10:00
Scotland Office Minister John Lamont's US trip promotes culture, investment and trade