Scottish Secretary responds to Labour Market stats for May 2024

Alister Jack says getting more people into employment is a priority with more than £3bn now invested directly into Scotland to boost growth and prosperity.

The latest Labour Market Statistics have been published this morning here.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack yesterday said:

We’ve made good progress as wages are rising faster than inflation and payroll numbers in Scotland have increased since the start of 2024. We are also putting more money in people’s pockets by halving inflation, cutting taxes and boosting the National Living Wage. Getting more people into employment is a priority. Our £2.5bn Back to Work measures are transforming lives and, with direct UK Government investment in Scotland now standing at more than £3bn, we are creating jobs and opportunities right across the UK.

