Thursday 16 Nov 2023 @ 13:25
Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
Scottish Secretary responds to Labour Market stats for Nov 2023

Alister Jack says measures to remove barriers to work are effective, with a near record number of people on company payrolls in Scotland

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:

Our employment record remains strong and our reforms are working - with a near record number of people on company payrolls in Scotland, up 23,000 from this time last year.

Bolstered by our direct investment in Scotland of £2.5 billion from our levelling up agenda, we are on track to halve inflation and grow the economy for long-term prosperity right across the UK.

Additional information:

  • Measures from the UK Government’s £3.5 billion investment in removing barriers to work are making a difference - including the mid-life MOT for over-50s and increasing the amount that can be claimed for childcare by those on Universal Credit.
  • The ONS has published a regional breakdown on payrolled employees. The estimates for Scotland show that the number of payrolled employees rose by 0.9% compared with October 2022, a rise of 22,654 employees to 2,456,355.
  • The number of payrolled employees in Scotland was up 3.7%- since February 2020, a rise of 87,660 employees.
  • Pay estimates for Great Britain show that annual growth in regular pay (excluding bonuses) in Great Britain was 7.7% in July to September 2023, slightly down on the previous periods, but is still among the highest annual growth rates since comparable records began in 2001.
  • In real terms annual growth for total pay rose on the year by 1.4%, and regular pay rose on the year by 1.3%.

 

