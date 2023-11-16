Scottish Secretary responds to Labour Market stats for Nov 2023

Alister Jack says measures to remove barriers to work are effective, with a near record number of people on company payrolls in Scotland

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:

Our employment record remains strong and our reforms are working - with a near record number of people on company payrolls in Scotland, up 23,000 from this time last year.

Bolstered by our direct investment in Scotland of £2.5 billion from our levelling up agenda, we are on track to halve inflation and grow the economy for long-term prosperity right across the UK.