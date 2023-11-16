Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
|Printable version
Scottish Secretary responds to Labour Market stats for Nov 2023
Alister Jack says measures to remove barriers to work are effective, with a near record number of people on company payrolls in Scotland
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:
Our employment record remains strong and our reforms are working - with a near record number of people on company payrolls in Scotland, up 23,000 from this time last year.
Bolstered by our direct investment in Scotland of £2.5 billion from our levelling up agenda, we are on track to halve inflation and grow the economy for long-term prosperity right across the UK.
Additional information:
- Measures from the UK Government’s £3.5 billion investment in removing barriers to work are making a difference - including the mid-life MOT for over-50s and increasing the amount that can be claimed for childcare by those on Universal Credit.
- The ONS has published a regional breakdown on payrolled employees. The estimates for Scotland show that the number of payrolled employees rose by 0.9% compared with October 2022, a rise of 22,654 employees to 2,456,355.
- The number of payrolled employees in Scotland was up 3.7%- since February 2020, a rise of 87,660 employees.
- Pay estimates for Great Britain show that annual growth in regular pay (excluding bonuses) in Great Britain was 7.7% in July to September 2023, slightly down on the previous periods, but is still among the highest annual growth rates since comparable records began in 2001.
- In real terms annual growth for total pay rose on the year by 1.4%, and regular pay rose on the year by 1.3%.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/scottish-secretary-responds-to-labour-market-stats-for-nov-2023
Latest News from
Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
£15 million announced for flood recovery in Northern Ireland09/11/2023 09:14:00
Up to £15 million of reallocated funding made available in Northern Ireland to respond to flooding – supporting affected businesses and aiding clean-up costs.
Scottish Secretary responds to GDP figures for August 202302/11/2023 13:25:00
Alister Jack welcomes economy's resilience while remaining committed to halving inflation for long-term growth.
Thousands of households across Wales to receive £300 Cost of Living Payment from today01/11/2023 16:15:00
Those eligible will be paid between Tuesday 31 October and Sunday 19 November.
Seven UK projects net additional funding through UK Seafood Fund18/10/2023 16:14:00
Government announces a further £3.9 million to be awarded to UK Seafood Fund projects across the UK.
Scottish Secretary to visit Vietnam to boost trade links with Scotland03/10/2023 15:25:00
Alister Jack joined by Scotch Whisky Association to boost Vietnamese export market.
Seven Scottish towns to share £140 million to improve long-term future03/10/2023 12:14:00
Prime Minister announces 55 UK towns each to be given £20m endowment-style funds each over 10 years to invest in local people’s priorities.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack responds to July 2023 GDP28/09/2023 15:20:00
Focus remains on halving inflation and growing the economy, says Secretary of State, as latest encouraging figures published
Kinross wins £300,000 for new aerospace centre27/09/2023 13:20:00
Project is one of four major bids in Scotland receiving total of £1m from UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund.