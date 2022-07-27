Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
|Printable version
Scottish Secretary responds to May 2022 GDP
As the latest GDP figures are published, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack says sustainable economic recovery is our priority.
Figures for Scotland’s GDP for May 2022 have been published here today [Wednesday 27 July 2022].
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:
Seeing the economy growing is a good sign, but we recognise there are challenges ahead and we remain focused on supporting families with the rising cost of living.
That’s why we’ve put in place a £37 billion support package to help those who need it most. Last week we began making cost of living payments, part of a scheme that ensures almost all of the UK’s vulnerable 8 million low-income households will receive support of at least £1,200. That’s on top of raising the National insurance threshold, cutting the Universal Credit Taper Rate and increasing the National Living Wage to ensure workers keep more of their wages in their pockets.
Achieving a strong and sustainable economic recovery is our priority. We’re spending £2 billion levelling up communities across Scotland, creating well-paid and highly-skilled jobs, and we’re also investing a further £52 million to create two Green Freeports in Scotland that will boost investment and trade as well as encouraging long-term prosperity by creating jobs and regenerating communities.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/scottish-secretary-responds-to-may-2022-gdp
Latest News from
Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
UK Space Agency: Glasgow students win £600,000 climate satellite design competition25/07/2022 13:14:00
A team from the University of Glasgow has won a government-run competition to develop a climate change satellite for launch from the UK.
Scottish Secretary responds to July Labour Market Statistics20/07/2022 09:25:00
New employment figures from the ONS show an increasing number of Scots on the payroll, and two million more women in work across the UK than in 2010.
Scotland thanks sailors, soldiers and aviators for Armed Forces Day 202229/06/2022 11:10:00
The Prime Minister, Defence Secretary and Secretary of State for Scotland lead the nation with messages of thanks to service personnel.
UK Government to join Royal Highland Show bicentenary celebrations24/06/2022 13:15:00
Ministers and government departments will be at the Edinburgh showground in support of Scotland’s food, farming and rural life.
Hundreds of Scottish businesses set to benefit as UK launches trade deal with Gulf nations22/06/2022 13:20:00
The landmark deal is expected to add at least £270 million a year to the Scottish economy, with food and drink and renewable energy businesses set to benefit.
Scottish Secretary responds to June Labour Market Statistics15/06/2022 12:05:00
As new ONS figures show low unemployment and more people on the payroll, the UK Government is continuing to help people into work
UK Government supports top Scottish global affairs experts at London networking event14/06/2022 11:05:00
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack hails launch of new think tank, the Scottish Council for Global Affairs.
Alister Jack Visits Teesside Freeport10/06/2022 13:15:00
The Scottish Secretary saw first-hand the benefits of UK Freeport status, just ahead of bidding closing for two Scottish Green Freeports.