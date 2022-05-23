Scottish Secretary responds to May Labour Market Statistics

The latest ONS employment figures show an increasing number of Scottish people on the payroll, while unemployment is at a joint-historic low last seen in 2019.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack recently said:

It is good news that even more Scots are back in paid employment, while unemployment has fallen further.

The economic aftershocks of covid and the war in Ukraine mean real pressures in the cost of living right around the world. The way to tackle this in the longer term is to grow our economy and create high-skilled, high-paid jobs, and we are helping by also providing a £22 billion support package, including boosting the wages of the lowest paid and helping people with energy costs.

Throughout these challenging times, the UK Government stands ready to do what is needed to support people right across the UK.