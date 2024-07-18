Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
|Printable version
Scottish Secretary responds to the King's Speech
List of bills applying to Scotland
Speaking after the King’s Speech, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray yesterday said:
“This is a King’s Speech which will deliver the change our country needs. It will deliver for all four nations of the UK and all four corners of Scotland.
“We have a bold and ambitious legislative programme which will ensure we deliver on our mandate.
“Our plans will deliver growth and jobs for our economy. It will establish GB Energy, a publicly owned energy generation company which will create jobs and cut bills for good, and establish a National Wealth Fund to invest in the industries and jobs of the future.
“The King’s Speech also delivers the biggest transfer of power towards working people in a generation, with new rights on sick pay and redundancy, and better pay. It will ban exploitative zero hour contracts and increase the minimum wage to a real living wage. A better deal for working people, with less insecurity and more money in their pockets, is the first step towards reducing poverty in Scotland and across the UK.
“We have been clear that we want to reset our relationship with the Scottish Government, and to work together to deliver better outcomes for people. Our rail ownership bill will ensure that ScotRail is kept in public hands, and we want to work with the Scottish Government to pass laws that will reduce the availability of addictive vapes to young people.
“We promised change. This King’s speech demonstrates we are rolling up our sleeves and delivering that change.”
Bills which will apply in Scotland:
- Renters Rights Bill [only in respect of discrimination against tenants on benefits or with children]
- National Wealth Fund Bill
- Pensions Schemes Bill
- Planning and Infrastructure Bill [some measures]
- Employment Rights Bill
- Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill
- Railways Bill
- Bank Resolution (Recapitalisation) Bill
- Product Safety and Metrology Bill
- Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill
- Armed Forces Commissioner Bill
- Digital Information and Smart Data Bill
- Draft Audit Reform and Corporate Governance Bill
- Great British Energy Bill
- Sustainable Aviation Fuel (Revenue support Mechanism) Bill
- Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill [Reintroduced]
- Draft Equality (Race and Disability) Bill
- Tobacco and Vapes Bill [Reintroduced]
- House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill
- Cyber Security and Resilience Bill
- Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and International Committee of the Red Cross (Status) Bill
- Lords Spiritual (Women) Act 2015 (Extension) Bill
- Budget Responsibility Bill
- Hillsborough Law [Public Candour] Bill [TBC – territorial extent to be determined]
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/scottish-secretary-responds-to-the-kings-speech
Latest News from
Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
Ian Murray has been appointed Secretary of State for Scotland08/07/2024 13:20:00
Ian Murray has been appointed Secretary of State for Scotland
UK Government confirms increase to Scottish Government borrowing22/05/2024 15:05:00
Scotland Act Order approval will increases borrowing resource to fund vital public services including schools, hospitals and key infrastructure to boost growth
Scottish Secretary responds to Labour Market stats for May 202415/05/2024 10:25:00
Alister Jack says getting more people into employment is a priority with more than £3bn now invested directly into Scotland to boost growth and prosperity.
Levelling Up Partnerships rolled out in Scotland for first time10/05/2024 12:12:00
Dundee announced as first place in Scotland to benefit from tailored Levelling Up Partnerships.
Scottish Secretary reacts to GDP figures for February 202401/05/2024 15:15:00
Alister Jack reaffirms UK Government's goal to achieve long-term growth with more than £3bn invested directly across Scotland to boost business and prosperity
Scotland comes to New York as the city celebrates Tartan Week03/04/2024 13:15:15
Minister John Lamont will represent the UK Government – promoting investment and trade and highlighting heritage and culture.
UK Gov saves 6 vital community spaces from closure in Scotland25/03/2024 16:33:00
Six vital community assets in Scotland like youth hubs, cinemas and sports clubs have been saved from closure, thanks to £3.8m announced by UKG recently (23 March 2024).
Glasgow's financial, drink and arts sectors in the spotlight06/03/2024 16:15:00
Apprenticeships, spirits and culture were on the agenda as UK Government Minister for Scotland John Lamont embarked on a series of stakeholder engagements