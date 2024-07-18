Scottish Secretary responds to the King's Speech

List of bills applying to Scotland

Speaking after the King’s Speech, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray yesterday said:

“This is a King’s Speech which will deliver the change our country needs. It will deliver for all four nations of the UK and all four corners of Scotland.

“We have a bold and ambitious legislative programme which will ensure we deliver on our mandate.

“Our plans will deliver growth and jobs for our economy. It will establish GB Energy, a publicly owned energy generation company which will create jobs and cut bills for good, and establish a National Wealth Fund to invest in the industries and jobs of the future.

“The King’s Speech also delivers the biggest transfer of power towards working people in a generation, with new rights on sick pay and redundancy, and better pay. It will ban exploitative zero hour contracts and increase the minimum wage to a real living wage. A better deal for working people, with less insecurity and more money in their pockets, is the first step towards reducing poverty in Scotland and across the UK.

“We have been clear that we want to reset our relationship with the Scottish Government, and to work together to deliver better outcomes for people. Our rail ownership bill will ensure that ScotRail is kept in public hands, and we want to work with the Scottish Government to pass laws that will reduce the availability of addictive vapes to young people.

“We promised change. This King’s speech demonstrates we are rolling up our sleeves and delivering that change.”