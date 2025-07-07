Scottish Secretary: Scotland must not miss out on nuclear opportunities

Scotland is becoming globally isolated on nuclear power – missing out on much needed skilled jobs and economic growth – because of the Scottish Government’s ideological stance on nuclear power.

Ian Murray urges the Scottish Government to drop their ideological opposition.

Call comes ahead of a visit to Torness Nuclear Power Station.

Nuclear energy could create thousands of new, highly-skilled jobs in Scotland, while delivering clean, secure and more affordable energy for working people. Reliable, cheap nuclear power can support critical modern infrastructure in Scotland, such as supercomputers.

Speaking ahead of a visit to Torness Nuclear Power Station in East Lothian today [Thursday 3 July], Scottish Secretary Ian Murray cited new research which shows that Scotland risks becoming one of few areas in Europe where the devolved government is publicly against new nuclear development.

Mr Murray recently said:

In other parts of the UK, the UK Government is driving forward nuclear power, as are countries across Europe and indeed the world. But in Scotland the Scottish Government clings to its ideological objection to new nuclear sites. That means that Scotland is being left behind, missing out on thousands of skilled jobs and economic growth, as well as clean affordable energy. I urge the Scottish Government to put Scotland’s interests first.

The research by the Nuclear Industry Association and World Nuclear Association shows that 87 per cent of the world economy is pursuing new nuclear power, including France, Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands. Many previously anti-nuclear European countries are abandoning their positions, including Italy, Denmark, and Belgium, while Germany has dropped its opposition to EU-level initiatives on nuclear energy.

The UK Government has committed to building Sizewell C and Small Nuclear Reactors as part of our drive to deliver cleaner, more affordable energy.

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association recently said:

Nuclear in Scotland will bring jobs and growth as well as a constant supply of secure, reliable and clean electricity that complements other low carbon sources. As countries around the world are increasingly embracing nuclear as an integral part of achieving energy security, decarbonisation and minimising the exposure to the volatility of fossil fuel prices. The Scottish Government’s refusal to countenance replacing Torness when it retires in a few years is indicative of a fundamental lack of seriousness of policy.

Since Torness started operating in 1988, it has contributed more than £16.1 billion to the UK economy and supported more than 2,600 jobs a year. Together Hunterston B and Torness have contributed more than £29.4 billion to the UK economy.