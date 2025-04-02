Scottish Secretary signs Brand Scotland partnership in Washington

A new agreement with The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will see them support Brand Scotland in the US and around the world.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray is further strengthening diplomatic, cultural and business ties with the United States during a five-day visit this week to Washington DC and New York.

As part of the UK Government’s Plan for Change, Brand Scotland is boosting economic growth by promoting Scottish products and services and while attracting international inward investment.

While in Washington, Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray signed a strategic partnership agreement with The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo to promote Scotland worldwide.

As part of the Government’s Plan for Change, Brand Scotland supports delivering security and renewal by kick-starting economic growth. This new partnership aims to support Scottish businesses in trading internationally, encouraging foreign direct investment, and promoting Scottish culture globally.

Thirty performers from The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo including pipers, drummers, fiddle players and dancers have accompanied the Secretary of State on his visit to the United States. They kicked off with a performance at Washington’s iconic Capitol building to mark the beginning of Tartan Week.

Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray said:

“Scotland has an enviable international reputation, with our culture, products and services renowned worldwide. This partnership with The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo – one of Scotland’s most iconic cultural institutions – will help us champion Brand Scotland across the world.

“Kickstarting growth is the key to delivering the government’s Plan For Change, and selling Scotland to the world will deliver that. This Tartan Week we will be celebrating Scottish culture and seeking new opportunities for growth. I can think of no better way to start than with a performance by the Tattoo in front of an iconic building.”

Jason Barrett, Chief Executive of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said:

“As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, we are delighted to partner with Brand Scotland to bring the very best of Scotland to the USA for Tartan Week. Showcasing Scottish heritage on the global stage is at the heart of the Tattoo, and we are thrilled to inspire audiences while promoting Scotland not just in the USA, but around the world.”

The Tattoo has long been a cultural ambassador for Scotland, and their presence in the US and on future trade missions will encourage investment and promote Scottish business through performances and profile. The Tattoo Performers will also march with the Secretary of State down 6th Avenue in New York as part of the annual Tartan Day parade on Saturday 5 April.

The Tattoo will go on to support Brand Scotland trade missions in Japan and Australia later in the year.