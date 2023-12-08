Scottish Secretary statement on Court of Session judgment

Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack's statement on the Court of Session judgment

The Secretary of State for Scotland, Rt Hon Alister Jack MP said:

I welcome the Court’s judgment, which upholds my decision to prevent the Scottish Government’s gender recognition legislation from becoming law.

I was clear that this legislation would have had adverse effects on the operation of the law as it applies to reserved matters, including on important Great Britain-wide equality protections.

Following this latest Court defeat for the Scottish Government, their ministers need to stop wasting taxpayers’ money pursuing needless legal action and focus on the real issues which matter to people in Scotland - such as growing the economy and cutting waiting lists.