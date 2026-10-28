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Scottish Secretary welcomes apprenticeships at Navantia Fife yard
Douglas Alexander toured the Fife shipyard where the new apprentices will work on building three Fleet Solid Support ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.
The Scottish Secretary has welcomed a commitment by Navantia UK to recruit hundreds more apprentices.
Douglas Alexander visited Navantia’s UK’s Methil yard in Fife on Monday [26 October] where the new apprentices will work on building three Fleet Solid Support ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.
The shipbuilder is increasing its commitment to recruit apprentices across its UK business from 500 to 750 by 2030, as the company ramps up investment in its yards, workforce and future skills.
During the visit the Scottish Secretary and Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard met apprentices and saw the investment being made to increase the yard’s capability and capacity.
Ministers toured the yard and saw the newly completed paint shop, along with other equipment and technology being introduced as part of the investment programme.
Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander said:
The UK Government worked hard to secure the future of yards such as Methil as part of our commitment to Scotland’s industrial heartlands, and today with Navantia I’ve seen the difference that commitment has made. A busier order book, a growing workforce and a large increase in apprenticeships - this is what’s possible when government and industry work together.
There are huge opportunities with the defence dividend that come from being part of the United Kingdom. I’m proud that the UK Government’s support for the sector is delivering skilled jobs and growth for communities right across Scotland. This is a new age of industrialisation for the UK, with Scotland at its heart.
Since Navantia UK acquired Methil in January 2025, investment in the yard has reached £26.7 million, including a further £12 million announced this year for training facilities, modern machinery, infrastructure and new technology. The workforce has grown from 180 to 275, and 75 apprentices are now training at the site.
It also follow’s Navantia UK’s announcement that Methil had secured its second new vessel export contract and was recruiting 60 skilled workers, including welders, platers, riggers, scaffolders and painters.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/scottish-secretary-welcomes-apprenticeships-at-navantia-fife-yard
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