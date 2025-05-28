An Official Statistics publication

The Scottish Shellfish Farm Production Survey 2024 was published today. This Official Statistics publication details statistics on the employment, production and value of shellfish from Scottish shellfish farms. It is structured to follow trends within the common mussel, Pacific oyster, native oyster and king scallop species sectors. Some statistics are given for the 10-year period 2015-2024.

Some key figures from this publication are:

Table production tonnage of common mussel increased by 13% from 10,311 tonnes in 2023 to 11,690 tonnes in 2024. This is the highest level of common mussel production ever recorded in Scotland.

During 2024, 2.4 million Pacific oyster shells were produced for the table market, a decrease of 38% from the 2023 total.

Employment decreased by 2% from 2023, with 241 full-time, part-time and casual staff being employed in 2024.

Overall estimated first sale value for all shellfish species was calculated to be approximately £14 million in 2024, a decrease of 1% on the 2023 value.

Background

Scottish Shellfish Farm Survey 2024 - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

The survey is compiled from data collected directly from authorised shellfish farming businesses.