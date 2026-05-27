An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

The Scottish Shellfish Farm Production Survey 2025 was published today. This Official Statistics publication details statistics on the employment, production and value of shellfish from Scottish Shellfish Farms. It is structured to follow trends within the common mussel, Pacific oyster, native oyster and king scallop species sectors. Some statistics are given for the 10-year period 2016-2025.

Some key figures from this publication are:

table production tonnage of common mussel increased by 5% from 11,690 tonnes in 2024 to 12,303 tonnes in 2025. This is the highest level of common mussel production ever recorded in Scotland

during 2025, 2.5 million Pacific oyster shells were produced for the table market, a 5% increase from the 2024 total

employment decreased by 6% compared with the previous year, with 227 full-time, part-time and casual staff employed within the sector during 2025

the first sale value of the Scottish shellfish farming sector was estimated at £15.1 million, representing an 8% increase if compared with 2024

Background

The full statistical publication can be accessed at: Scottish Shellfish Farm Survey 2025 - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

The survey is compiled from data collected directly from authorised shellfish farming businesses.

Official statistics are produced by professionally independent staff – more information on the standards of official statistics in Scotland can be accessed at: Producing Official Statistics - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)