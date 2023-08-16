Big Lottery Fund
Scottish teen diabetes campaigner takes to the road thanks to Young Start
A Scots teenager who started his own charity to help other young people will be able to take to the road raising awareness of Type 1 diabetes thanks to an award of £30,000.
The award to Lochlan’s Legacy is amongst the twenty-four Scottish groups today (WEDNESDAY 16 AUGUST) sharing in a total cash boost of £2,004,741 from the Young Start fund, distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund. See a full list of awards.
The charity, fronted by 14-year-old Lochlan Murdoch from Cumnock, will now be able to develop and run four roadshows around Ayrshire especially designed for young people with Type 1 diabetes, their friends and siblings.
Lochlan said: “I set the charity up in 2020 when I was 11, as during lockdown, I just let go of my own care, but you never get the day off from diabetes. Knowing how bad it can get spurred me on to help other young people in my position who may be struggling with their diagnosis and to let them know they are not alone.
Lochlan’s mum, Lesley Murdoch, Co-founder and Chair, Lochlan’s Legacy, said: “The day-to-day management of Type 1 diabetes brings a multitude of struggles and it’s estimated that someone living with Type 1 diabetes has to make 180 additional decisions every day. For anyone, that’s a huge task, but imagine how that feels for a child - to have to be constantly aware of their health, medication, food intake, blood levels, etc – not to be able to live a carefree life like every child should.”
It's estimated that in Scotland around 2,500 children and young people are living with Type 1 diabetes.
The funding will also help the charity spread awareness with the help of their youth ambassadors – young people based in Ayrshire aged between 12 – 18 who are also living with Type 1 diabetes.
Since it launched in 2012, Young Start funding has awarded almost £60 million to projects like Lochlan’s Legacy – projects driven both by and for the benefit of young people.
Announcing today’s funding, The National Lottery Community Fund, Scotland Chair, Kate Still, said: “Lochlan’s Legacy is a shining example of what the Young Start fund is all about – services both for and by young people. Lochlan has been through so much difficulty already at such a young age and it’s inspiring to see him turn that into such strength and dedication to improving the lives of other young people.”
Young Start helps young people aged eight to 24 become more confident and play an active part in realising their potential. Funding of up to £100,000 is available for youth led projects.
Groups can apply by emailing advicescotland@tnlcommunityfund.org.uk or calling 0300 123 7110.
Find out more at: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/programmes/young-start
