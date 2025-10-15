Scottish Veterans Fund opens

£500,000 to help former Armed Forces personnel.

A veterans support fund is open for applications to help improve the lives of former service personnel and their families.

The Scottish Veterans Fund is awarded to projects improving the lives of veterans and their families including with financial support, mental and physical health challenges and employment.

Next year the fund will, for the first time, be split into two funding streams. One will welcome bids for projects for up to three years which focus on supporting veterans and their families, and the other will prioritise small-scale, one year projects, particularly those which bring together veterans and serving communities.

Since the Scottish Government created the Fund in 2008 over 220 individual projects have been supported, receiving more than £2.8 million. This year 14 organisations across Scotland have shared £460,000 in funding.

Veterans Minister Graeme Dey yesterday said:

“Scottish veterans have provided a valuable service to their country and returning to civilian life can be challenging for many, impacting families in ways that can be difficult to navigate alone. “The Scottish Veterans Fund has supported thousands of veterans and their families since its launch in 2008. Next year’s fund will continue to provide much-needed targeted support for our Armed Forces and veterans community, prioritising projects that address recommendations made by the Scottish Veterans Commissioner and bring together both veterans and serving communities.

Scottish Veterans Commissioner Susie Hamilton, who chairs the independent panel that assesses bids for the Fund, yesterday said:

“For those veterans and families who face challenges, effective support can make a profound difference, and I welcome the continuation of the Scottish Veterans Fund in providing that assistance. “I hope to see many of the commendable projects delivering that expert help come forward for funding.”

Background

Apply to the fund

The Scottish Veterans Fund is due to close on 5 December 2025.