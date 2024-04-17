Ofgem
|Printable version
ScottishPower to pay £1.5m for overcharging customers
ScottishPower Energy Retail Ltd will pay £1.5 million in refunds and compensation after it charged customers above the price cap during the height of the energy crisis.
Ofgem agreed the redress package after the supplier confirmed that between 2015 and 2023, it mistakenly overcharged 1,699 direct debit customers a higher rate, which should only apply to those who pay by standard credit (on receipt of bill).
The average amount overcharged during this period was £149 per customer.
As a result, ScottishPower has paid a total of £250,000 in direct refunds to affected customers, plus another £250,000 in goodwill payments – equating to an average of £294 per customer. All payments were made automatically, and customers do not need to do anything.
ScottishPower has also agreed to pay £1 million to Ofgem’s Energy Industry Voluntary Redress Fund, which benefits charities and community projects that help vulnerable customers with energy-related support.
Dan Norton, Ofgem’s Deputy Director for Price Protection, yesterday said:
“The last few years have been challenging enough for energy customers facing increasing cost of living pressures, without the additional hardship of being overcharged. The price cap is there to protect consumers, and we take seriously any breaches of the safeguards we have put in place.
“Suppliers must be vigilant and act quickly to resolve billing errors that impact customers. We will continue to closely monitors all suppliers and will hold them to account if they do not meet the standards we set.”
ScottishPower reported itself to the regulator last summer, when it discovered that operational errors had led to direct debit customers being charged the standard credit tariff.
This overcharge initially began in 2015 and continued across 11 price cap periods to June 2023 – a period when energy prices reached historically high levels, prompting the government to step in and provide additional support. In determining this redress package, Ofgem considered the additional strain and financial hardship that ScottishPower’s error may have caused customers during this time.
While the error is a serious matter, the regulator has taken into account that ScottishPower self-reported the issue and put in place steps to address the failings. Had Scottish Power not self-reported and resolved the issues in a timely manner, the redress package sought would have been considerably higher.
Notes to Editors
- Around 29 million households are protected by the price cap, which came into effect on 1 January 2019.
- Ofgem’s Energy Redress Fund is operated on its behalf by the Energy Saving Trust who deliver money collected from companies in breach of licence conditions to appropriate charities, trusts, organisations, or consumers. Information on the Energy Saving Trust can be found on their website.
- Last year energy companies paid more than £72 million in customer refunds, compensation and Energy Redress Fund contributions as a result of Ofgem’s compliance and enforcement activity.
- More information on the default tariff cap can be found on our website.
Original article link: https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/publications/scottishpower-pay-ps15m-overcharging-customers
Latest News from
Ofgem
Ofgem confirms greater protection for businesses05/04/2024 15:05:00
Businesses will get fairer treatment, more support resolving disputes and greater transparency on broker fees under new rules announced by Ofgem today.
Compensation for involuntary installation of prepayment meters, 1 January 2022 to 31 January 202304/04/2024 16:15:00
Last year, we announced a Market Compliance Review (MCR) into involuntary prepayment meter practices. Our initial focus was to prevent wrongful installations of involuntary prepayment meters.
Multiyear Strategy sets out Ofgem’s vision for delivering clean, affordable and secure energy system28/03/2024 15:15:15
The future is about supercharging the delivery of clean, secure and fairly priced energy for consumers, said Ofgem today as it published its new strategy.
Proposed 500km electricity superhighway between Scotland and Yorkshire receives provisional £3.4 billion funding package27/03/2024 16:05:00
A provisional funding package of £3.4 billion has been announced for a proposed subsea and underground 500km electricity superhighway between Scotland and Yorkshire which could power up to 2 million homes.
Ofgem launches discussion on the future of the price cap26/03/2024 10:15:00
Regulator opens up the conversation around the future of price protection as the energy market continues to evolve.
New data shows suppliers must improve customer service25/03/2024 11:15:00
Results of the Energy Consumer Satisfaction survey which measures consumers’ satisfaction with their energy supplier, have been published by Ofgem, and include a supplier breakdown for the first time.
Proposed Anglo-Scottish electricity superhighway to power millions of homes first to progress through fast track Ofgem process21/03/2024 10:05:00
The first project to proceed under a new fast track process has received a provisional £2billion funding package to deliver a subsea energy superhighway which could connect up to two million homes to clean energy.
Ofgem action drives £5.53 million back to energy customers06/03/2024 10:15:00
Energy regulator Ofgem recently (04 March 2024) secured another win for customers, with electricity generator Dorenell Windfarm Limited (DWL) to make a payment of £5.53 million following a breach of energy market rules.