Environment Agency
|Printable version
“Scrapping” illegal waste carriers in Sussex
Environment Agency and partners carried out two road stops in Sussex to stop illegal waste carriers. 29 vehicles were stopped, and 27 offences were detected.
The Environment Agency and Sussex Police Rural Crime Team, in partnership with West Sussex local authority and the DVLA, carried out road stops in Bognor Regis and Hassocks last month.
They were checking large haulage lorries and smaller vehicles carrying waste or vehicles that routinely carry waste as part of their business, to make sure their vehicles and paperwork were in order.
These road stops were a great success. 29 vehicles, carrying waste were stopped and 27 offences were identified. The offences included no MOTs, improper driving licences, incorrect number plates, vehicle defects and tyre defects. In addition, three vehicles had no waste carrier licences and two vehicles had breached their duty of care.
The Environment Agency is considering appropriate enforcement action for the businesses or individuals that weren’t compliant with the regulations.
Jon Rhodes, Environmental Crime Team Leader, for the Environment Agency, said:
This should serve as a warning to those who would flout the law that we and our partners will continue to search out waste crime and we won’t hesitate to act when operators work outside of the law.
To avoid giving your waste to an illegal waste carrier and ending up at an illegal waste site, we encourage the public and businesses to ask for their waste collector’s waste carrier’s registration number and ask to see their waste transfer note – they must be able to produce both. We also encourage people if paying cash to be even more cautious of the waste operator.
Anyone who suspects illegal waste activity is reminded to report it to the Environment Agency’s 24-hour hotline by calling 0800 80 70 60, or anonymously contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
You can check your waste collectors waste carriers registration on GOV.UK Waste Carriers, Brokers and Dealers (data.gov.uk) or call 03708 506 506.
Notes to Editors
- The Environment Agency were inspecting vehicles to check they had a valid waste carrier’s licence.
- The Environment Agency checked the vehicles had a required waste transfer note describing what waste they were carrying, where they picked the waste up from and where they were taking it to.
- The partners mentioned above are members of the West Sussex Waste Partnership. This comprises all seven West Sussex district and borough councils and West Sussex County Council.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/scrapping-illegal-waste-carriers-in-sussex
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Three new wetlands created in Evenlode Valley18/07/2024 09:25:00
Partnership project turns back the clock on River Evenlode. Avian ‘paradise’ created in just six months.
The Environment Agency invests £225,000 into local angling17/07/2024 16:10:00
The Environment Agency has invested £224,787 into more than 60 local angling projects in the South East.
Oxford flood alleviation scheme gets the go ahead17/07/2024 15:10:00
Planning approval for the Oxford Flood Alleviation Scheme has been granted subject to requirements. Decision is a significant step towards protecting the city.
Environment Agency urges farmers to start preparations for winter slurry storage17/07/2024 13:25:00
The Environment Agency is stepping up to support farmers facing slurry storage issues through another potentially difficult winter season.
New consultation on Lower Hare Farm landfill permit near Exeter17/07/2024 11:10:00
Consultation launched by Environment Agency into landfill site proposals in Whitestone near Exeter.
Environment Agency carries out flood safety exercise in Rugeley15/07/2024 16:10:00
The exercise was held to ensure robust plans are in place in case of dam failure and is part of a a nation-wide programme of reservoir checks.
Final consultation for Portland incinerator permit application12/07/2024 14:10:00
The Environment Agency has today opened a final consultation into an application for a permit to operate a new waste incinerator in Portland.
Devon man sentenced to 32 months for dumping waste on floodplain12/07/2024 13:10:00
Christopher Garrett buried asbestos in floodplain in what is thought to be the worst offence of its kind in Devon and Cornwall.
West Midlands anglers fined over £1,500 for fishing illegally12/07/2024 10:20:00
Eight men from the West Midlands have been found guilty of fishing illegally in multiple cases brought by the Environment Agency.