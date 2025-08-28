Scrutinising plans for the third Road Investment Strategy

ORR is undertaking an Efficiency Review of National Highways’ plans for the next five-year road period (2026 to 2031).

The government has published its draft Road Investment Strategy (RIS) for the third road period which will shape the agenda for England’s strategic road network (motorways and most A Roads) for the next five years. ORR has a key role to play in the RIS process - our Efficiency Review is pivotal in ensuring that National Highways has the right plans in place for the whole five years.

National Highways will now submit its draft business plan for RIS3, which sets out how the company intends to operate, maintain and improve the strategic road network in line with the government’s strategy. ORR’s Efficiency Review of National Highways’ plans will focus on three key areas:

Balancing ambition and deliverability

Plans must be both challenging and achievable – maximising the benefits of investment, while also instilling confidence in National Highways’ ability to deliver its commitments and complete projects on time and within budget.

Planning for the long term

With an ageing asset base, the long-term sustainability of the strategic road network requires careful planning and maintenance. By scrutinising how the organisation addresses this challenge, ORR aims to ensure that National Highways safeguards the future performance and resilience of the network for the long term. In doing so, the network can continue to perform its vital function in supporting economic growth. Reducing carbon emissions and climate change resilience must form part of this long-term approach.

Robust and efficient plans

ORR's review will place specific emphasis on the robustness of National Highways' plans and associated cost estimates. As the company’s approach matures, we expect plans to become more detailed and robust over time. With these objectives in mind, we set out guidance for the information and evidence we expect National Highways to include in its business plan: Expectations of National Highways' draft Strategic Business Plan.

Based on the findings of our review, we will provide advice to the Secretary of State for Transport on plans for RIS3. Ultimately, our recommendations will help the government maximise the long term benefits of its investment in the strategic road network, leading to better outcomes for road users, improved environmental impacts, and better value for money for taxpayers.

Our advice will be published alongside the final RIS ahead of the start of the new road period in April 2026.

Downloads

The third Road Investment Strategy (RIS3): Expectations of National Highways' draft Strategic Business Plan PDF 854.35 KB

Related links

Our role in the development of road investment strategies