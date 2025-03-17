Sea eagle management boost

Further support to help farmers and crofters.

Livestock farmers and crofters impacted by sea eagle predation will benefit from further support to help with the management and trial of new methods of prevention of livestock loss.

White-tailed eagles predate lambs and young sheep in some locations which continues to have a significant emotional and financial impact on affected farming and crofting businesses.

The Scottish Government will provide NatureScot with an additional £534,000 taking the total for the 2025-26 Sea Eagle Management Scheme to £970,000 ensuring more support for those worst impacted.

This will allow the maximum standard measures payment of £1,500 to help with increased shepherding and monitoring to be increased to £1,800. The cap for the contribution to enhanced measures payment will double from £5,000 to £10,000 which will help increase the time spent by shepherds in the lambing parks during the period of lambing.

There will also be additional support provided to be shared by farms most severely impacted and which wish to develop more bespoke approaches including indoor lambing to reduce the risk of predation.

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie recently said:

“We recognise that we need to ensure a balanced approach where species such as white tailed eagles come into conflict with agricultural activity especially sheep farming. The emotional and financial impacts for those worst affected cannot be underestimated. “I've been working with officials and NatureScot, as well as listening to the views of producers, to agree a way forward that allows our valued farmers and crofters to continue to successfully work the land at the same time as living alongside the sea eagle population. “With lambing season upon us again I hope this increase in support will help mitigate the impact and manage the tension between wildlife conservation efforts and our vital farming communities.”

Robbie Kernahan, NatureScot Director of the Green Economy, recently said:

“We welcome the Scottish Government’s increase in funding for this year’s Sea Eagle Management Scheme (SEMS), which will more than double the existing £436,000 available. “We are pleased to confirm that agreements will be extended or offered on that basis, with the focus being on those carrying out enhanced measures. New applicants and those with existing agreements will be contacted shortly with details of this year’s arrangements and payments. There will also be additional funding available to develop and test more in-depth management techniques for those suffering significant impacts. “We are committed to helping land managers to live alongside our most treasured and protected species. This additional funding clearly recognises that predation of livestock by sea eagles can have an impact on farms and crofts and this underpins commitments to support and offset the costs of farming and crofting in the presence of sea eagles.”

Background

Species reintroductions – Wildlife management – gov.scot

Sea Eagle Management Scheme | NatureScot