Seafarers minimum wage plan “half a step forward”, says TUC

Commenting on the suggestion today (Monday) that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps may bring forward legislation this week to extend the UK minimum wage to seafarers, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:

"Closing the loophole that lets rogue employers pay less than minimum wage at sea is long overdue. But it is just half a step forward.

“Ministers must make sure that P&O staff are reinstated on their previous pay – a union-negotiated rate that is significantly higher than the national minimum wage.

“And if ministers are opening up the possibility of legislative change, then they should bring forward their long-promised employment bill, to outlaw fire and rehire and root out bad employers across the economy.”