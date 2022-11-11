Seafood supplier boss hit with 11-year ban after failing to pay nearly £1m tax

Director misappropriated over £2 million from company funds, resulting in the public purse losing out nearly £1 million.

Adrian Nunn, 55, from Orpington, has been disqualified as a director for 11 years after he falsely accounted over £2.3 million in his company, The Upper Scale Limited, over a period of 6 years up to 2017.

The business supplied seafood to restaurants and cafes across the London region but the firm ceased trading in February 2021 and went into liquidation shortly afterward.

The company’s liquidation, however, triggered an investigation by the Insolvency Service and identified significant tax abuse.

Investigators uncovered that as a result of Nunn’s actions, the business owed £940,000 in unpaid tax at the point of liquidation.

The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy accepted a disqualification undertaking from Adrian Nunn, after he admitted to misappropriating company funds to the detriment of the public purse. His ban is effective from 14 October 2022 and lasts for 11 years.

The disqualification undertaking prevents him from directly, or indirectly, becoming involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court.

Elizabeth Pigney, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service said:

Adrian Nunn fell well short of the standards required of a company director and has therefore been removed from the corporate arena for a significant amount of time. His 11 year ban should serve as a clear warning that if you fail to adhere to the tax regime, we will use our full powers to bring you to account.

Notes to editors

Adrian Nunn is of Orpington, Kent and his date of birth is December 1966.

The Upper Scale Ltd (company reg no. 06955445).

Disqualification undertakings are the administrative equivalent of a disqualification order but do not involve court proceedings.

Persons subject to a disqualification order are bound by a range of other restrictions.

