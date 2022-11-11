Insolvency Service
|Printable version
Seafood supplier boss hit with 11-year ban after failing to pay nearly £1m tax
Director misappropriated over £2 million from company funds, resulting in the public purse losing out nearly £1 million.
Adrian Nunn, 55, from Orpington, has been disqualified as a director for 11 years after he falsely accounted over £2.3 million in his company, The Upper Scale Limited, over a period of 6 years up to 2017.
The business supplied seafood to restaurants and cafes across the London region but the firm ceased trading in February 2021 and went into liquidation shortly afterward.
The company’s liquidation, however, triggered an investigation by the Insolvency Service and identified significant tax abuse.
Investigators uncovered that as a result of Nunn’s actions, the business owed £940,000 in unpaid tax at the point of liquidation.
The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy accepted a disqualification undertaking from Adrian Nunn, after he admitted to misappropriating company funds to the detriment of the public purse. His ban is effective from 14 October 2022 and lasts for 11 years.
The disqualification undertaking prevents him from directly, or indirectly, becoming involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court.
Elizabeth Pigney, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service said:
Adrian Nunn fell well short of the standards required of a company director and has therefore been removed from the corporate arena for a significant amount of time.
His 11 year ban should serve as a clear warning that if you fail to adhere to the tax regime, we will use our full powers to bring you to account.
Notes to editors
Adrian Nunn is of Orpington, Kent and his date of birth is December 1966.
The Upper Scale Ltd (company reg no. 06955445).
Disqualification undertakings are the administrative equivalent of a disqualification order but do not involve court proceedings.
Persons subject to a disqualification order are bound by a range of other restrictions.
Information about the work of the Insolvency Service, and how to complain about financial misconduct.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/seafood-supplier-boss-hit-with-11-year-ban-after-failing-to-pay-nearly-1m-tax
Latest News from
Insolvency Service
Restaurateurs disqualified after abusing Bounce Back Loans11/11/2022 09:05:00
3 restaurateurs have been banned from running businesses for a total of 26 years after abusing £150,000 worth of government-backed loans.
Laugharne hotel investment scheme lands director with ban04/11/2022 10:05:00
Director behind luxury Carmarthenshire hotel has been disqualified for eight years after he allowed company to mislead investors
Courts ban scaffolder for tax abuse04/11/2022 09:05:00
Scaffolder from Berkshire has been disqualified by the courts for 6 years after failing to pay close to £210,000 of tax.
Cryptocurrency trading firm shut down after scamming investors27/10/2022 13:20:00
Company named as part of the Praetorian Group International Trading Inc, which has been shut down by US authorities.
Fraudulent construction firm shut down after credit scam27/10/2022 10:15:00
Company would purchase goods and equipment for construction sites on credit that were never paid for.
Book now for our 2022 Forward Thinking conference13/10/2022 16:20:00
The theme for this year's event is 'Insolvency response for uncertain times'.
WRFC Players Limited: information for creditors and interested parties05/10/2022 13:45:09
Information for creditors and interested parties of WRFC Players Limited in liquidation.
Insolvency Steering Group welcomes Diversity and Inclusion Champions05/10/2022 12:40:20
The insolvency Diversity and Inclusion Steering Group is proud to welcome new Diversity and Inclusion Champions.