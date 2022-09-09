HM Treasury
|Printable version
Search to be launched for new Treasury Permanent Secretary
The Chancellor has asked the Cabinet Secretary to begin the recruitment process for a new Permanent Secretary to the Treasury to succeed Tom Scholar, who has left his post as Permanent Secretary after 6 years, and will leave the Civil Service after 30 years of dedicated service.
During his time in the Civil Service, Tom has advised successive Prime Ministers and Chancellors on international and economic issues, served as the UK representative at the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, played a leading role in dealing with the banking crisis of 2007 to 2009, and led the Treasury through the Covid pandemic.
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, yesterday said:
“Tom has been a dedicated and exceptional civil servant and I thank him for his exemplary service to the Government and the country for the past 30 years.
“He’s helped steer the Treasury and the Government through many economic challenges, from the financial crisis to the Covid pandemic, and he leaves the Civil Service with the highest distinction.”
The Cabinet Secretary, Simon Case, yesterday said:
“Both personally, and on behalf of the whole civil service, I would like to thank Tom for his remarkable public service and leadership.
“Tom has been a steadfast and loyal colleague to so many of us - and we will be forever grateful for his wise advice, generosity, humour and decency.”
Tom Scholar yesterday said:
“The Chancellor decided it was time for new leadership at the Treasury, and so I will be leaving with immediate effect.
“It has been the privilege of my career to lead this great institution since 2016. I wish the Treasury all the best for the times ahead, and I will be cheering on from the sidelines.”
A successor will be appointed shortly. In the interim, Beth Russell (Director General Tax and Welfare) and Cat Little (Director General, Public Spending) will lead the department as Acting Permanent Secretaries.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/search-to-be-launched-for-new-treasury-permanent-secretary
Latest News from
HM Treasury
HM Treasury and Bank of England to launch the Energy Markets Financing Scheme (EMFS)08/09/2022 15:20:00
HM Treasury, working with the Bank of England, will launch the Energy Markets Financing Scheme (EMFS).
Readout of the Chancellor's meeting with the Governor of the Bank of England08/09/2022 10:05:00
A readout of the Chancellor's meeting with the Governor of the Bank of England
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng sets out economic priorities in first meeting with market leaders07/09/2022 13:05:00
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng met market leaders this morning (Wednesday) to set out the government’s new, pro-growth economic approach
G7 Finance Ministers statement on Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine05/09/2022 11:10:00
This statement follows the G7 Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors’ meeting on 02 September 2022.
Scottish Secretary responds to Scottish GDP01/09/2022 09:17:00
Alister Jack says we must focus on supporting families in challenging times as the latest figures are released.
Ministers meet to continue work on tackling winter pressures31/08/2022 15:32:00
Ministers from across government have met this week to drive forward preparatory work for tackling pressures this winter
Chancellor sees government support for families in action at school holiday club17/08/2022 16:05:00
The Chancellor visited a school holiday club in London where he saw the positive impacts of healthy food and extra-curricular activities on young people, as he committed to continuing to help families with the cost of living.
UK Chancellor announces joint taskforce to solve the delivery of equivalent support to £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme in Northern Ireland16/08/2022 12:05:00
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi yesterday met with Northern Ireland Executive Ministers and officials to continue to drive progress on the delivery of equivalent support to the £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme in Northern Ireland.