Searches for NHS advice on bites and stings soar during summer of heatwaves

The number of website visits for NHS advice on bites and stings have soared this summer – amid a summer wasp boom.

Analysis by NHS England, which runs the NHS website, found there were 454,238 visits to the page on bites and stings between June 25 and August 25 this year. This is a rise of almost 20% on the same period last year, when there were 386,352 visits.

Numbers peaked in the week of July 14 – when England was experiencing a heatwave – when there were 69,682 visits or one approximately every nine seconds.

The rise in visits came amid a summer wasp boom caused by the warmer temperatures.

Insect bites or stings are not usually serious and get better after a few days, but they can cause infection or serious allergic reaction.

This summer has also seen a spike in visits to guidance on Lyme disease , a bacterial infection that can be spread to humans if they are bitten by an infected tick. Several celebrities, including Shania Twain, Justin Bieber and Miranda Hart, have previously said they had suffered from the illness, which can cause a rash and flu-like symptoms in some people.

The NHS website explains that not all ticks in England carry the bacteria which causes the disease, but it’s important to be aware of ticks and remove them as soon as possible. Information on the page includes how to reduce the chance of being bitten, how to remove ticks, what to do if you feel unwell after being bitten, symptoms and treatment.

Duncan Burton, Chief Nursing Officer for England, recently said:

“Insect bites and stings usually increase during the summer months and this year we’ve seen a rise in the number of people seeking advice on these from the NHS website, as well as heightened awareness of specific conditions. “If you or your family member has been bitten or stung, the NHS website provides a wealth of useful information on what to do and how to treat the symptoms, as well as when to consult a medical professional. “We’d also remind people that NHS 111 is always available for non-urgent medical help, while for life threatening emergencies, please call 999.”

The NHS website insect bites and stings page includes general advice on bites and stings including how to relieve symptoms, such as bringing down swelling using ice packs or reducing itching with antihistamines, as well as pain relief – all of which are available from a pharmacist.

The page provides a list of warning signs to watch out for in case of emergency including difficulty breathing, wheezing and a swollen tongue or face, and urges people with those symptoms to call 999.

NHS.uk is the UK’s biggest health website, providing information about nearly 1,000 medical conditions as well other health services, including applying for a free UK Global Health Insurance Card for healthcare cover abroad, finding a GP, and a pregnancy due date calculator.