Second arrest in investigation into suspected cross-border people smuggling
A second man has been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into alleged people smuggling from Ireland into the UK.
The 30-year-old Afghan national was detained on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration at an address in the Balornock area of Glasgow on Thursday 22 January.
After being questioned by NCA investigators he was later released on bail.
Following the arrest, NCA officers conducted searches of two properties, one in Glasgow and one in the Washwood Heath area of Birmingham.
Electronic devices and documents were seized from both addresses, which will now be examined.
The arrest follows the alleged facilitation of five Afghan nationals who were stopped at Belfast’s Grand Central Station on 19 November, having arrived from Dublin. They had previously travelled from France to the Republic of Ireland.
Abad Ulla Alimi, a 26-year-old Afghan male living in Dublin, was arrested at the station and charged with people smuggling offences. He’s next due before Belfast Crown Court on 16 February 2026.
NCA Belfast Branch Commander David Cunningham yesterday said:
“Our investigation into the facilitation of a number of individuals through the common travel area continues following this arrest, and with the evidence we have recovered from these searches.
“Targeting, disrupting and dismantling the people smuggling networks who are targeting the UK remains a top priority for the NCA.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/second-arrest-in-investigation-into-suspected-cross-border-people-smuggling
