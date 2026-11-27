Food Standard Agency's (FSA) National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) officers attended an address in Surrey on Thursday 12 November, supported by the Metropolitan Police Service who arrested a suspect.

A 38-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation, linked to the supply of suspected counterfeit wine.

The man has been bailed and enquiries continue.

Suspected counterfeit wine was sold to an unsuspecting victim: 55 bottles to the sum of over half a million pounds.

Earlier this year, in August, another suspect was arrested who was subsequently released on bail.

Simon Ashwin, Senior Investigator at the FSA’s NFCU yesterday said: