Food Standards Agency
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Second arrest in suspected wine fraud following NFCU operation
Food Standard Agency's (FSA) National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) officers attended an address in Surrey on Thursday 12 November, supported by the Metropolitan Police Service who arrested a suspect.
A 38-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation, linked to the supply of suspected counterfeit wine.
The man has been bailed and enquiries continue.
Suspected counterfeit wine was sold to an unsuspecting victim: 55 bottles to the sum of over half a million pounds.
Earlier this year, in August, another suspect was arrested who was subsequently released on bail.
Simon Ashwin, Senior Investigator at the FSA’s NFCU yesterday said:
People ought to be able to have confidence in the food and drink they buy, so there’s no excuse for this type of food crime. Food fraud can undermine trust in the food system so it’s not a victimless offence.
We encourage businesses to check their suppliers and do their due diligence to help ensure the products they buy are legitimate. We continue to work with police and partners to help prevent food crime and track down food fraudsters, so businesses and consumers are protected.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/second-arrest-in-suspected-wine-fraud-following-nfcu-operation
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