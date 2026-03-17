Second arrest made as Liverpool waste investigation continues

A second arrest has been made as an investigation into suspected illegal waste dumping in Liverpool continues.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday 11 March on suspicion of operating an illegal waste site in the south of the city.

It follows a joint operation involving the Environment Agency, Joint Unit for Waste Crime (JUWC) and Merseyside Police that took place on Monday 2 February at the suspected illegal site, where another 45-year-old man was arrested and an HGV seized.

An excavator has also recently been seized as part of the investigation.

Jennifer Brittlebank, Area Environment Manager for the Environment Agency, recently said:

We’ve made significant progress as our investigation into illegal waste activity in Liverpool continues. We have immense sympathy with local communities affected by waste crime and the impact this has on them. Where we find evidence of illegal activity, we will do everything within our powers to ensure the people responsible are held accountable and face legal consequences. The public plays a vital role in helping us tackle waste crime and we’d encourage anyone who has information to contact us.

The arrest comes after the Environment Agency announced a new package of surveillance and investigative measures to tackle waste crime.

It includes an enhanced 33-strong drone squad to track down illegal dumps from the air and a reinforced JUWC - now a 20-strong group of specialists working closely with law enforcement partners to dismantle organised criminal networks.

This builds on a record year for waste enforcement, with 751 illegal waste sites shut down.

Phil Davies, JUWC manager, added:

The investigation is a great example of partners working together to share information and resources in the ongoing fight against waste crime. Through the greater use of specialist capabilities, stronger partnerships and more officers on the ground, we will build on our action so far and send a clear message to those committing waste crimes - we will stop you.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should report it to the Environment Agency on 0800 807060, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Background

The JUWC, hosted by the Environment Agency, was formed in 2020 to tackle serious and organised crime in the waste sector.

Since then, it has grown to include 12 partners: