Second community drop in event to be held in Matlock
Event will provide an opportunity for locals to find out about work to restore flood protection, the construction programme and its impact on the town.
The Environment Agency and its partners, Derbyshire County Council and Derbyshire Dales District Council, are holding a second community drop in event in Matlock, Derbyshire on Thursday 14 July from 2pm to 8pm.
The event offers an opportunity for locals to find out more about the Environment Agency’s work to restore flood protection for 50 homes and businesses in the town and view the designs for the new replacement flood wall.
It also gives visitors the chance to learn more about the partnership plan to activate two way traffic on Matlock Bridge while part of the A6 is closed to allow for construction of the replacement flood wall.
Members of the project team will also be on hand to discuss other key matters of interest to people including heritage, environmental enhancements, water based recreation and flood risk contingency plans.
The event will be held in the large hall at:
Imperial Rooms
Imperial Road
Matlock
DE4 3NL
Naomi Doughty, Project Manager for the Environment Agency, said:
Following on from our first well-attended community event in May, we have responded to feedback from attendees who told us they would like to know more about the replacement flood wall design.
The event will enable visitors to see the new designs and allow us to make any necessary adjustments following their feedback. Members of the public will also be able to learn more about the construction programme that is due to start in August and the likely impacts of the project such as vibration, noise and hours of operation.
We have extended the opening hours for the event to allow more people to have the chance to come along and find out about our long-term plans to reinstate the flood protection for Matlock.
Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal, said:
I’m pleased to see the work underway in Matlock and would encourage local residents to go along to the meeting to find out more about the Environment Agency plans for the flood defences.
Tim Braund, Director of Regulatory Services at Derbyshire Dales District Council, said:
Derbyshire Dales District Council is pleased to be a part of this essential project and we would like to remind residents and visitors that Matlock remains open for business during the ongoing works.
More information about the flood defence project can be found on the dedicated webpage.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/second-community-drop-in-event-to-be-held-in-matlock
