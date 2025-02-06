Environment Agency
Second consultation on Drax Power Limited permit variation opens
The Environment Agency has opened a second consultation into a permit variation application from Drax Power Limited in Yorkshire.
The operator first applied for the variation in May 2023 to request permission to incorporate carbon capture at its bioenergy plant near Selby.
At the time, the Environment Agency held a public consultation to offer people the opportunity to comment on the application.
During the Environment Agency’s review of this 2023 application, it considered the applicant had not included sufficient information, so it requested a more detailed assessment.
Drax has now provided the potential substances that could be formed in the carbon capture plant and with a more detailed justification for the substances it considers could be emitted to air.
A second consultation for the application has now been opened and will run from Tuesday 4 February to Tuesday 4 March, 2025.
Tim Shaw, Installations Team Leader, yesterday said:
We have now received updated information from the applicant and this can be found in a revised air emissions risk assessment.
It’s important to hold a second consultation so the public have the opportunity to view the new documents and provide their views on environmental factors they feel are important.
We are committed to carrying out a detailed and rigorous assessment of this permit variation application.
Carbon capture
Carbon capture is the removal of carbon dioxide from waste gases (usually by absorbing the carbon dioxide in a special solvent) and either using it or storing it underground, reducing the amount of emissions into the atmosphere.
Drax Power Ltd wants to capture the carbon dioxide emitted during electricity generation, to prevent the majority of it from entering the atmosphere.
The carbon dioxide captured will be transported via a pipeline for permanent storage under the North Sea.
To capture carbon dioxide from the combustion process, Drax will need to vary its existing environmental permit.
The Environment Agency assesses applications for environmental permits, or to vary existing environmental permits, under the Environmental Permitting Regulations (EPR).
Its role is to assess the application and decide if it meets all requirements under relevant environmental legislation and provides a high level of protection to the environment and human health.
It will only vary the environmental permit if it is satisfied this would be the case.
After the consultation has closed, the Environment Agency will review the comments received from the consultation process and take them into account in the determination of the application.
The documentation can be found on the Environment Agency’s Citizen Space page
Background
More information about Drax’s permit application can be found on the application pages on Citizen Space.
- Responses to the consultation can be made electronically.
- Information on the website explains how people can view the consultation documents and how they can provide comments. It also explains what the EA can and can’t take into account when deciding on the application.
- Anyone wishing to comment on the proposals is urged to read the documentation online before responding directly on the website or by email
- People can respond directly on the website or alternatively by email to pscpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk
- Those unable to view the documents or make representation via the consultation website or by email should contact the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/second-consultation-on-drax-power-limited-permit-variation-opens
