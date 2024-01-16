Second consultation open for Wisbech incinerator permit

Environmental Permit public consultation now open until 22 February for Wisbech Incinerator in Cambridgeshire.

The Environment Agency has begun a public consultation on a draft environmental permit and draft final decision document for a potential waste incinerator in Cambridgeshire.

The draft final decision document outlines our decision-making process and shows how we have taken into account all relevant factors in reaching our position. It also provides a justification for the inclusion of any specific conditions in the permit that are in addition to those included in our generic permit template.

This follows the initial public consultation in Summer 2023. The public consultation for comments on both this and the draft environmental permit is open from 11 January 2024 until 22 February 2024.

As regulator, the Environment Agency has considered Medworth CHP Limited’s application and has looked at whether it meets all the necessary environmental regulations. These include whether the site will provide a high level of protection to the environment and human health.

Once this second consultation has been completed the Environment Agency will issue its final decision document and environmental permit.

John O’Neill, Installations Team Leader for the Environment Agency yesterday said:

The views of the local community on this site remain hugely important to us and we thank all those who commented during the last consultation. We welcome feedback from both the public and interested groups as part of this latest consultation. In assessing this permit, we have completed a detailed and rigorous assessment of Medworth CHP Limited’s application. This has allowed us to ensure the operating techniques and control measures at the proposed facility comply with the legal requirements of an environmental permit. Such permits are used to protect people and the environment.

To comment on the environmental permit consultation please visit: https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/psc/pe13-2tq-medworth-chp-limited-epr-hp3441qa-a001.

You can also email your comments to: pscpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk.

Please call the Environment Agency’s National Customer Contact Centre on 03708 506 506 for advice about how to comment, or how to view a copy of the application documents if you do not have on-line access.