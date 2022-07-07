Department for Transport
|Printable version
Second cycling and walking investment strategy – July 2022
Announcement of the second cycling and walking investment strategy from 2021 to 2025 (06 July 2022).
In 2017, the government published the first ever statutory cycling and walking investment strategy (CWIS1), which covered the period between 2016 and 2021.
The first report to Parliament on the delivery of the strategy and on the progress made towards meeting its objectives was published in February 2020. Much has changed since then, including the publication of Gear change: a bold vision for cycling and walking in summer 2020, and the new commitment to £2 billion of additional funding over this Parliament – the largest amount of dedicated spending ever committed to increasing walking and cycling in England.
To date we have created Active Travel England, led by Chris Boardman, and are providing local authorities with funding to deliver 134 first-rate schemes to develop new footways, cycle lanes and pedestrian crossings across England.
Today (6 July 2022), I am publishing the second statutory cycling and walking investment strategy (CWIS2), which covers the period between 2021 and 2025. The strategy includes new and updated objectives including doubling cycling, increasing levels of walking across the community, and walking to school, whilst also setting out the funding in place to achieve these.
It includes the projection that a total of nearly £4 billion will be invested in walking and cycling over the CWIS2 period – delivering new and improved walking and cycling routes across England and behaviour change programmes.
Alongside this, I am laying before Parliament the second report to Parliament on the progress made in delivering CWIS1. This shows that good progress was made in delivering the 26 actions outlined in CWIS1, including the delivery of the Cycle Ambition Cities programme and a range of behaviour change programmes.
It also highlights that more than twice as much funding was invested into walking and cycling schemes over the CWIS1 period than was originally anticipated when CWIS1 was published in 2017. It also outlines the progress we have made on other measures, including those set out in the Gear Change plan.
Both CWIS2 and the report to Parliament are publicly accessible online through the GOV.UK website. A copy of CWIS2 will be placed in the libraries of both Houses.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/second-cycling-and-walking-investment-strategy-july-2022
Latest News from
Department for Transport
New bill introduced to ensure thousands of seafarers receive fair pay07/07/2022 09:20:00
New legislation will ensure seafarers get paid at least equivalent to the UK National Minimum Wage.
Public vote and official shortlist announced to choose home of Great British Railways05/07/2022 14:15:00
Birmingham, Crewe, Derby, Doncaster, Newcastle-upon-Tyne and York will compete to be crowned the home of Britain’s railways.
Aviation security checks accelerated as government helps industry minimise travel disruption05/07/2022 10:10:10
Helping get new employees into the aviation industry quickly and without compromising security to meet the surge in demand for flights.
Most significant change to taxi and private hire vehicle accessibility legislation in 12 years04/07/2022 13:10:00
New laws to protect disabled people in England, Scotland and Wales when travelling in taxis and PHVs.
Transport update: investment in the East Coast digital programme01/07/2022 11:25:00
Announces over £1 billion in investment to deploy the European train control system on a mixed-use mainline in the UK rail network for the first time.
22-point plan to tackle aviation disruption ahead of summer season30/06/2022 12:20:00
What government is doing to support the aviation industry and give holidaymakers certainty ahead of the first summer free of travel restrictions.
£1 billion technology investment to bring railway into 21st century29/06/2022 11:15:00
New funding for a more reliable and sustainable rail network.
Government launches country’s first ever investigation branch focused on road safety29/06/2022 10:15:00
The Road Safety Investigation Branch (RSIB) will make independent safety recommendations and shape future road safety policy.
Chris Boardman named permanent National Active Travel Commissioner alongside other senior Active Travel England appointments28/06/2022 14:10:00
Active Travel England will be headed up permanently by Chris Boardman with Chief Executive Officer Danny Williams and Chief Operating Officer Louise Wilkinson.