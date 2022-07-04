Second entrance at Hackney Central station opens

Reduced congestion especially at peak times with around a third of customers expected to use the additional entrance.

Quicker and more direct access to Hackney Central town centre

Easier interchange to Hackney Downs station and local bus services

A catalyst for a safer, modern, more accessible and sustainable Hackney Central

Customers can now enjoy quicker and easier access to London Overground services at Hackney Central as of friday (01 July 2022), as a new entrance opened on Graham Road helping to ease congestion, provide more direct access to the town centre and allow a simpler interchange with Hackney Downs station and local bus services.

The £3 million scheme was delivered collaboratively with funding by the Department for Transport (DfT) using land that Hackney Council owns. The project was delivered by Arriva Rail London, who operate London Overground services on TfL's behalf, and Network Rail.

The new additional entrance provides major improvements to the station including a new covered gate line, two new ticket vending machines and additional cycle storage helping to encourage greener and more sustainable journeys to and from the station. It also features a living roof on both the new station building and the covered cycle storage and a green wall and new trees in the customer area. Throughout the station, lighting has been upgraded to the latest energy saving LED technology providing a brighter and safer environment for customers.

The new southern entrance provides direct access to the westbound platform and provides more direct walking access to the town centre with a convenient interchange to local bus stops on Graham Road. An information screen provides live next bus information next to the station exit to help with onward connections, with a newly installed pedestrian crossing making it safer to cross the road for buses heading towards Dalston.

Customers in need of refreshment can make use of the new water fountain to refill reusable bottles free of charge or grab a coffee and snack on the go from the new food and drink kiosk. Hackney Council invited applications from experienced traders to run the kiosk and selected MOTHER, a local business owned by three siblings who have managed a cafe of the same name in Hackney Wick since 2017. The cafe has become popular for its focus on quality plant-based ingredients, community focus and excellent coffee – and will benefit hugely from the thousands of passengers who use the station every day.

The new entrance is a response to the growing popularity of London Overground services in Hackney, which saw passenger numbers rise by around 10 per cent in the two years prior to the pandemic. As more people start to use the service again, the new entrance will ease congestion, particularly on the eastbound platforms. An easier, more direct interchange with Hackney Downs will also assist customers when changing between London Overground services and provide a quicker route to the new entrance. It is anticipated that around 35 per cent of customers will make use of the new entrance.

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville recently said:

“The new station entrance at Hackney Central on Council-owned land is much-needed and a big milestone in our plans for the town centre. This shows what can be achieved with effective partnership working and we know easing congestion at the existing station entrance is a huge priority for local people who use the station regularly. “The station will be further enhanced by the new pedestrian crossing and facilities such as a new water fountain, cycle storage and the new food and drink kiosk run by Mother, and the new entrance will open up more convenient access to the town centre and improve the interchange with Hackney Downs station.”

Rory O'Neill, TfL's General Manager for London Overground, recently said:

“This new station entrance is a fantastic addition for customers using Hackney Central station. Providing direct access between the town centre and the westbound platform along with an easier interchange with Hackney Downs station, I am confident these improvements will prove popular and add to the continued success of London Overground services in Hackney and east London.”

The Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, recently said:

“I'm pleased to see the opening of the new entrance at Hackney Central station today. This major improvement will ease congestion as more people return to using Overground services. It will also provide more direct walking access to the town centre and additional bike storage to help encourage greener and more sustainable journeys to and from the station - supporting the Mayor's vision to create a healthier, cleaner and more sustainable London for everyone. “This upgrade to Hackney Central is the latest in a series of fantastic improvements to London's public transport network this year, following the upgrade to Bank station on the London Underground and the opening of the new Elizabeth line. I will continue to call on the Government to agree a fair, sustainable, long-term funding deal for TfL to ensure that we can protect and continue to invest in London's transport network.”

Paul Hutchings, Managing Director of Arriva Rail London, recently said:

“We are so pleased to open the second entrance at Hackney Central today, making the station safer by reducing congestion around the existing entrance and on platform two. This will not only enhance our customers' experience when travelling through the station, it will improve our ability to run a punctual service.”

