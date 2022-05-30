Serious Fraud Office
|Printable version
Second fraudster jailed over fake investment scheme
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) can confirm the imprisonment of a convicted fraudster who conned investors out of £72.5 million with false claims of supplying services to the London Olympic Village.
At the City of London Magistrates’ Court on 27th May Michael Strubel was committed to prison for six years and seven months for failing to pay his confiscation order.
The SFO referred the matter to court after Strubel failed to adequately pay back the money he made from his crimes, following his conviction in 2016.
The SFO revealed in 2015 how Strubel, along with co-conspirators Jolan Saunders and Spencer Steinberg, sought investment in their company by exaggerating their electrical supply contracts in the hotel industry and lying about a non-existent contract to supply the Olympic Village for the London 2012 Olympics. They used this Ponzi-style scheme to buy themselves luxury cars, motorbikes and expensive property.
The SFO later uncovered that Strubel had also hidden his fraudulently obtained assets in loans and investments, including £255,500 that investigators found he had invested in wine. In 2019, the court ordered Strubel to repay £2,131,362.30, over £1.4 million of which remains outstanding.
Committing Strubel to prison, District Judge Louisa Ciecióra said Strubel’s continued failure to pay the order “looks an awful lot like at best culpable negligence but at worst wilful refusal”. Accounting for the payments already made toward the order, Strubel was committed to prison, where he will serve a total of 2420 days, approximately six years and seven months.
Emma Luxton, Head of Proceeds of Crime and International Assistance at the SFO, said: “We won’t let fraudsters refuse to make amends for their crimes. The SFO has relentlessly pursued the recovery of criminal funds from Mr Strubel since his conviction in 2016. This outcome sends a message to others who are found guilty of fraud that they will be held accountable for their crimes.”
Notes to editors:
- The Serious Fraud Office fights complex financial crime to deliver justice for victims and protect the UK’s reputation as a safe place to do business. We investigate and prosecute the most serious or complex cases of fraud, bribery and corruption.
- This outcome mirrors the activation of Jolan Saunders’ default sentence in August 2021. Having shown no willingness to fund the repayment of his own £5.26 million confiscation order, Saunders was jailed for almost nine years.
- A Ponzi scheme is a fraudulent scheme in which returns on investments are paid with capital derived from new investors, rather than from legitimate profits.
- For more information on the Saunders Electrical Wholesale Ltd case, please see the SFO’s case page.
Original article link: https://www.sfo.gov.uk/2022/05/27/second-fraudster-jailed-over-fake-investment-scheme/
Latest News from
Serious Fraud Office
Serious Fraud Office recovers almost £600k from bank accounts of former Petrofac fixer03/05/2022 13:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has recovered £567,466.53 from personal bank accounts linked to a former fixer for the Petrofac group.
SFO “Operation Steamroller” returns additional £1 million to more than 200 victims29/04/2022 14:38:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) will be returning over £1 million to more than 200 victims, following one of the largest boiler room frauds ever pursued by a UK authority.
SFO Steps Up Investigation into Gupta Businesses28/04/2022 13:05:00
On Wednesday 27 April, teams of SFO investigators across the UK issued notices under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1987 at addresses linked with Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, also known as the Liberty House Group of companies.
SFO investigates Arena Television Limited24/02/2022 13:05:00
The SFO is conducting a criminal investigation into the business practices of individuals associated with Arena Television Limited and its linked entities.
SFO investigation delivers over £200,000 compensation for the people of Nigeria22/02/2022 13:05:00
Over £200,000 in compensation obtained by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation into Amec Foster Wheeler Energy PLC, will be given to the people of Nigeria after a UK-Nigeria Memorandum of Understanding was signed yesterday.
SFO secures confiscation against former Petrofac executive16/12/2021 13:05:00
Following a hearing yesterday at Southwark Crown Court, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) secured a confiscation order worth over £140,000 against former senior Petrofac executive, David Lufkin.
SFO arrests flight-risk suspect in car-leasing investigation21/10/2021 13:05:00
Earlier this morning, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), supported by Surrey Police, arrested a suspect in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of the Raedex Consortium.
Serious Fraud Office secures third set of Petrofac bribery convictions05/10/2021 13:33:00
Petrofac Limited has been ordered to pay GBP 77 million after the SFO secured further convictions in its investigation into bribery and corruption at the Jersey-registered energy services company.