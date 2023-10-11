National Crime Agency
Second man arrested in Devon pleasure boat people smuggling investigation
A second man has been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into people smuggling across the Channel using a pleasure boat.
The 56-year-old man was detained by NCA investigators at his home in the Harrow area of north west London this morning (10 October).
He is alleged to have been involved in an incident where a pleasure boat was used to transport at least ten migrants from Normandy in June 2022.
A number of people were seen running to waiting cars having left a boat moored at Slapton Sands in Devon.
Investigators suspect he was one of the organisers of the crossing event.
The man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to facilitate illegal migration into the UK and remains in custody where he is being questioned by officers.
58-year-old Tony Williams, from Lydford, Devon, was arrested in December 2022 and has been charged in relation to the same incident. He will appear at Exeter Crown Court on 30 October.
Andy Macgill, from the NCA, said: “This is an ongoing investigation following an incident last summer where we believe a pleasure boat was used to take migrants from Normandy to the Devon coast.
“The NCA is working to target and disrupt organised crime groups involved in people smuggling at every step of the route, and by whatever means they operate.”
