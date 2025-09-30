Business Companion
Secret filming exposes dangerous trade in illegal Botox
The BBC is reporting that researchers posing as beauticians have secretly filmed a nurse trading prescriptions over WhatsApp, a pharmacist coaching clients to falsify records and a bogus doctor handing over Korean toxin vials for cash.
Read the full story on the BBC News website.
For more information on this subject, particularly related to legal age restrictions, see 'Botox and cosmetic fillers'.
