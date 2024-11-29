Department of Health and Social Care
Secretary of State commits to first ever Men’s Health Strategy
Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting announced plans at a Men’s Health Summit with Movember and Premier League.
Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting has announced plans for a Men’s Health Strategy at a Men’s Health Summit held in partnership with Movember, hosted by Arsenal and the Premier League.
The strategy will consider how to prevent and tackle the biggest health problems affecting men of all ages, which could include cardiovascular disease, prostate cancer and testicular cancer, as well as mental health and suicide prevention. It will form a key part of the Government’s 10 Year Health Plan to fix the NHS .
A call for evidence on the strategy will seek views on what is working and what more needs to be done to close the life expectancy gap between men and women.
Speaking at Arsenal Football Club, Mr Streeting spoke to campaigners, including the UK Men’s Sheds Association, Prostate Cancer UK and the African Advocacy Foundation, to hear directly about the obstacles currently facing men’s health.
Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:
It can be hard to be a young man in today’s society, particularly for boys from backgrounds like mine.
We’re seeing mental ill-health on the rise, and the shocking fact that suicide is the biggest killer for men under the age of 50. Preventable killers like heart disease and prostate cancer are being caught far too late.
Just as we are determined to end the injustices women face in healthcare, we won’t shy away from the need to focus on men’s health too. This government will publish a men’s health strategy to tackle these problems head on.
I am pleased to have brought together leading campaigners, experts, and the Premier League to gather ideas and inform our strategy and our Ten Year Plan.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men in England; significantly more men die early from cardiovascular disease compared to women. On average, men die nearly four years earlier than women and are disproportionally affected by a number of health conditions including some cancers, heart disease and type 2 diabetes.
Men tend to seek help for their mental health less than women. They are also more likely to die by suicide, with men accounting for three of four suicides. There are also significant health inequalities across the country, with those in the most deprived areas in England expected to live almost 10 years less than those in the least deprived.
As well as the call for evidence, all men are encouraged to go to the Change NHS online portal to give their views on how to build an NHS fit for the future through our 10 Year Health Plan. The UK National Screening Committee is actively looking at all the evidence for prostate cancer screening programmes including targeted approaches for those at higher risk such as people with a family history. This will include looking at the appropriate ages for any screening programme, and ensuring that any programme is evidence-led.
The strategy will be unveiled next year and the call for evidence will be launched in due course.
Michelle Terry, CEO of Movember, said:
Today is a significant step forward in transforming the face of men’s health. We are delighted that the UK government has committed to a men’s health strategy.
When we improve men’s health, we know that the benefits can ripple through families, communities, societies and the economy. This will transform the lives of men, but also their wives, mothers, sisters, partners, mates, neighbours, children, teachers and doctors.
We stand ready to work with other leaders in men’s health and the Secretary of State to make the men’s health strategy a reality that brings real change to lives up and down the country.
