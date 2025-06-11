Secretary of State condemns civil disorder

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, said:

I utterly condemn the terrible scenes of civil disorder in Ballymena, and other reported disorder, over recent days. There is no place for this kind of violence in Northern Ireland.

The PSNI must be given the time they need to properly investigate the distressing incident concerned.

There is absolutely no justification for the disgraceful attacks we have seen on PSNI officers, and on people’s homes and property.

This appalling violence and vandalism must cease immediately, and those involved will be brought to justice.

I pay tribute to the PSNI, and those personnel from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who have worked in difficult conditions over the past few days to keep people safe.

I also express my gratitude to those community leaders who are working hard night and day to bring this disorder to an end, and to seek ways in which their area can thrive, rather than be a site of destruction.