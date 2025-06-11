Northern Ireland Office
|Printable version
Secretary of State condemns civil disorder
The statement follows the disorder in Ballymena
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, said:
I utterly condemn the terrible scenes of civil disorder in Ballymena, and other reported disorder, over recent days. There is no place for this kind of violence in Northern Ireland.
The PSNI must be given the time they need to properly investigate the distressing incident concerned.
There is absolutely no justification for the disgraceful attacks we have seen on PSNI officers, and on people’s homes and property.
This appalling violence and vandalism must cease immediately, and those involved will be brought to justice.
I pay tribute to the PSNI, and those personnel from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who have worked in difficult conditions over the past few days to keep people safe.
I also express my gratitude to those community leaders who are working hard night and day to bring this disorder to an end, and to seek ways in which their area can thrive, rather than be a site of destruction.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/secretary-of-state-condemns-civil-disorder
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Office
UK Government launches newly digitised historic editions of world’s oldest English language daily newspaper29/05/2025 14:15:00
From today (Thursday 29 May) copies from three centuries of the historic Belfast title will become accessible to the public online for the first time
A Reset Relationship and New Opportunities for Northern Ireland23/05/2025 17:10:00
Secretary of State Hilary Benn MP underlines the benefits for Northern Ireland of recent trade deals, and a new intended partnership agreement with the European Union.
Secretary of State visit highlights NI company’s major growth under Windsor Framework19/05/2025 12:15:00
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland visits food distribution company, PRM, as figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency show the Northern Ireland economy grew faster than the UK as a whole in the final quarter of 2024.
Secretary of State marks 80th anniversary of VE Day08/05/2025 16:25:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn MP marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day by opening a special World War II exhibition at Antrim Castle Gardens.
Secretary of State provides update on Brown case01/05/2025 09:15:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, yesterday (30 April) filed applications with the Court of Appeal
Secretary of State Extends Timeframe for Legacy Investigation Reports29/04/2025 16:15:00
The Secretary of State yesterday , 28 April, extended the timeframe for Legacy investigation reports
British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference takes place at Hillsborough Castle24/04/2025 09:15:00
The conference is due to take place today, Thursday 24 April
Secretary of State welcomes Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Omagh Bombing Inquiry and Government of Ireland16/04/2025 12:25:00
The statement follows the agreement of an MoU between the Omagh Bombing Inquiry and Government of Ireland