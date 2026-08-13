Secretary of State congratulates Northern Ireland students on A-Level and vocational results

Increase in top grades from Northern Ireland students.

Speaking on the release of A-Level and vocational results, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Sir Chris Bryant, said:

Many warm congratulations to every student across Northern Ireland who’s received their A-Level and vocational results today.

You should feel so proud of everything you have achieved personally and you should use this moment to build your future life.

The increase in top A-Level grades reflects not just your hard work but that of all the teachers and families who have helped you get there.

This is an exciting time to build your future in Northern Ireland. There isn’t just one route ahead. There are opportunities in traditional university degrees, Higher-Level Apprenticeships or stepping directly into the workforce.

I want every young person in every postcode to have a chance to get on which is why the UK government is investing in jobs and opportunities in Northern Ireland.

Your skills will help shape Northern Ireland’s future, and I wish you every success.