Secretary of State Extends Timeframe for Legacy Investigation Reports
The Secretary of State yesterday signed a six month extension to a transitional provision made under the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023, to allow investigating bodies to carry out post-investigative tasks until 31st October 2025.
A transitional provision was made under the Act which specified that, where all that remains to be carried out by the investigating body is the preparation of the investigation report or something subsequent to that, it may carry out those post-investigative tasks until 30th April 2025.
The Government received requests from the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland, KENOVA and the Police Service of Northern Ireland to extend that provision in order to allow remaining post-investigative tasks to be carried out.
The Government is committed to ensuring families receive information as soon as possible about what happened to their loved ones, so has agreed to extend the provision until 31st October 2025.
The Government is committed to repeal and replace the Act. On 4 December 2024 the Secretary of State began this process by laying a proposed draft Remedial Order under the Human Rights Act. If adopted by Parliament, the Order will remedy all of the human rights deficiencies in the Act identified by the Northern Ireland High Court in February 2024 in the case of Dillon and Others and one issue from the Court of Appeal judgment in September 2024.
The Secretary of State has also committed to introduce primary legislation when parliamentary time allows, which will reform and strengthen the independence, powers and accountability of the Independent Commission on Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/secretary-of-state-extends-timeframe-for-legacy-investigation-reports
