Secretary of State Extends Transitional Provision

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland today extends transitional provision.

At the request of investigating bodies, the Secretary of State has today signed an extension to a transitional provision made under the Legacy Act. This extension will allow those bodies to carry out post-investigative tasks until 30 April 2026.

The Government is committed to ensuring families receive information as soon as possible about what happened to their loved ones, and has agreed to extend the provision in order to allow any remaining post-investigative tasks to be completed.