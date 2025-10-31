Northern Ireland Office
|Printable version
Secretary of State Extends Transitional Provision
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland today extends transitional provision.
At the request of investigating bodies, the Secretary of State has today signed an extension to a transitional provision made under the Legacy Act. This extension will allow those bodies to carry out post-investigative tasks until 30 April 2026.
The Government is committed to ensuring families receive information as soon as possible about what happened to their loved ones, and has agreed to extend the provision in order to allow any remaining post-investigative tasks to be completed.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/secretary-of-state-extends-transitional-provision
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Office
New UK Connect Fund awards over £300,000 to community groups in Northern Ireland and Great Britain07/10/2025 11:15:00
Nine voluntary and community groups are the first to receive funding from the £1 million Connect Fund grant scheme.
UK and Irish Governments announce legacy framework to enable truth for families of the Troubles19/09/2025 17:05:00
Details were announced by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn MP and the Tánaiste Simon Harris TD at Hillsborough Castle on September 19, 2025
£2 million boost for integrated education in Northern Ireland11/09/2025 11:25:00
NI Secretary visited Integrated College Dungannon to see how integrated education in NI is delivering reconciliation and building stronger communities.
Secretary of State's Speech to the British-Irish Association Conference in Oxford08/09/2025 15:20:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland recently (05 September 2025) delivered a speech to the 2025 British-Irish Association Conference in Oxford.
Secretary of State visits local business to highlight benefits of new UK-EU relationship04/09/2025 17:20:00
The visit follows last week’s speech from the Minister for Cabinet Office where he outlined the Government’s plans to cut red tape and lower costs in the long run by taking aim at the Brexit bureaucracy that is burdening business
Northern Ireland science and tech industries boosted by over £30 million from UK Industrial Strategy21/08/2025 09:12:00
Major win for Northern Ireland’s high-tech sectors from the UK’s modern Industrial Strategy, supporting local jobs and growth
Emergency Alert Test Follows Use in Storm Éowyn20/08/2025 11:20:00
With just weeks to go, people across Northern Ireland are being reminded to expect the second ever national Emergency Alert test. The system is designed to help protect lives by delivering urgent safety advice directly to mobile phones during major emergencies.
Secretary of State message on A-Level results day14/08/2025 16:05:00
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, congratulates young people across Northern Ireland as they receive their A-Level results today.