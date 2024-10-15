Northern Ireland Office
|Printable version
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland attends International Investment Summit
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn MP yesterday met with a number of leading businesses at the International Investment Summit in the Guildhall in London, together with the First Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Kieran Donoghue of Invest NI.
Speaking ahead of the Chancellor’s speech, Mr Benn yesterday said:
Today’s International Investment Summit has been a great opportunity for the First Minister, deputy First Minister and I to promote Northern Ireland as an exciting and dynamic place for foreign direct investment.
This government and the Northern Ireland Executive know that to grow Northern Ireland’s economy, we need more high quality, long-term investment, and today’s event has brought together the world’s leading companies and investors to help support that.
Stability is the foundation for growth, and that is exactly why this government is working closely and collaboratively with the Executive to unlock more investment and improve the opportunities for everyone across Northern Ireland.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/secretary-of-state-for-northern-ireland-attends-international-investment-summit
