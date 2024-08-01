Secretary of State for Northern Ireland extends backdating period for the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme

The Secretary of State has extended the current backdating period deadline by two years from 31 August 2024 to 31 August 2026.

As part of the UK Government’s review of the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP, has today [01 August 2024] extended the current backdating period deadline by two years from 31 August 2024 to 31 August 2026.

The scheme was opened in August 2021 to provide acknowledgement payments to individuals who were permanently injured in Troubles-related incidents.

Following concerns raised by a number of individuals and organisations, including groups who represent victims and survivors of the Troubles, that some potential applicants could lose out on backdated payments, the Secretary of State has moved to ensure all potential beneficiaries of the scheme have sufficient time to consider making an application.

This extension will allow anyone deemed eligible in the five-year lifespan of the scheme to avail of a payment backdated to 2014.

Explaining his decision to extend the backdating period of the scheme, Hilary Benn, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland said:

“Approximately 40,000 people were injured during the Troubles, and it is essential that we recognise the great hurt that was caused during this dark period in our history. “The Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme, overseen by the Victims Payments Board, has made progress in making acknowledgement payments to permanently injured victims of the Troubles. “But with the deadline approaching, there was a risk that some potential applicants would miss out on backdated payments. I have therefore decided to extend the period for which backdated payments are available by a further two years. “I hope this will assist both those who have suffered and are applying to the scheme, and those who are supporting applicants.”

