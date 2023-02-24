Northern Ireland Assembly
|Printable version
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland sets the NI Regional Rate
Secretary of State sets the regional rate in NI in absence of a NI Executive.
- Secretary of State sets the regional rate in NI in absence of a NI Executive.
- Non-domestic regional rate frozen at the 2022-23 levels for NI businesses.
- Below inflation domestic regional rate rise of 6% for NI households.
In the absence of a NI Executive, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP, has increased the NI domestic regional rate by 6% and frozen the non-domestic regional rate for the 2023-24 financial year.
Acknowledging the impact that the cost of living is having on NI households, the 6% increase in the domestic regional rate for NI households is both below inflation (10%), and is lower than the average increase (6.67%) of domestic district rate increases by NI councils.
Following extensive consultation with the NI Department of Finance and engagement with business representatives, and recognising the unique pressures which NI businesses are facing, the Secretary of State has provided respite and clarity for businesses struggling with cost pressures by freezing the non-domestic regional rate at the 2022-23 level.
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said:
In the absence of the Northern Ireland Executive, I have set the regional rate to ensure the crucial delivery of public services and provide certainty for NI taxpayers.
I am very aware that this comes amidst cost of living pressures for both NI businesses and households, and I have set the rates to improve the sustainability of the NI public finances whilst protecting those most in need.
Whilst I will not shirk my responsibility to do the right thing for NI’s finances, it remains the case these decisions should be taken by locally elected politicians in a fully functioning NI Executive.
Notes to Editors
- The NI (Executive Formation etc) Act conferred on the Secretary of State a power to set the regional domestic and non-domestic rate in NI for the financial year ending on 31 March 2024 by regulations. These rates must be set for every financial year.
- The regional rate has been set through secondary legislation, which has been laid in Parliament today and will come into force on 20 March 2023.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/secretary-of-state-for-northern-ireland-sets-the-ni-regional-rate
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Assembly
Youth Assembly all set for Fourth Plenary04/11/2022 13:33:00
The Northern Ireland Youth Assembly is set to hold its fourth plenary sitting tomorrow (Saturday 5 November) at 1.30pm in the Assembly Chamber.
Public Information activities in Royal Hillsborough and Belfast 13.09.202212/09/2022 12:55:00
His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will arrive in Northern Ireland on Tuesday 13th September 2022 as part of Their Majesties’ wider programme of visits across the regions.
Assembly Commission Launches New Display in Parliament Buildings25/03/2022 12:43:00
The Northern Ireland Assembly Commission (the Assembly Commission) recently (23 March 2022) launched a new permanent display of items and images in Parliament Buildings.
Committee says Lessons can be Learnt from £165 Million Project Stratum21/03/2022 10:43:00
The Northern Ireland Assembly Public Accounts Committee (the Committee) recently (18 March 2022) published a report, entitled Broadband Investment in Northern Ireland.
Assembly Commission Agrees New Artefacts Display in Parliament Buildings17/03/2022 12:43:00
The Northern Ireland Assembly Commission (the Assembly Commission) has agreed to produce a new permanent display of artefacts in Parliament Buildings.
Tree Planting Ceremony held at Parliament Buildings to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee15/03/2022 16:15:00
A tree planting ceremony was held in the grounds of Parliament Buildings to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Today’s ceremony was a key part of a wider event to celebrate Commonwealth Day 2022.
“Breaking The Grass Ceiling”: Committee launches report on the barriers faced by women in the local agriculture sector09/03/2022 12:33:00
The Assembly’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee yesterday launched its ‘Breaking the Grass Ceiling’ Report which highlights the barriers faced by local women working in agriculture.
Northern Ireland Budget Process should be More Accessible and Linked to the Programme for Government04/03/2022 13:43:00
The Northern Ireland Assembly Public Accounts Committee has today published a report, entitled Review of the Northern Ireland Budget Process.