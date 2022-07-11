Northern Ireland Office
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland speaks with Northern Ireland political parties
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Shailesh Vara MP, has pledged to work tirelessly to restore the Stormont institutions.
Following his appointment, the Secretary of State has spoken with Party leaders and reiterated the Government’s commitment to the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. He said that his first priority is to restore the Executive and Assembly at the earliest possible moment.
The Secretary of State stressed the importance of a stable and accountable devolved government that is delivering for the people of Northern Ireland and he committed to remain in close contact with all the parties in the days and weeks ahead.
The Secretary of State also had discussions with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney focusing on their shared desire to restore the devolved institutions in Northern Ireland and joint commitment to the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.
The Secretary of State returns to the Northern Ireland Office having previously served as Minister from January to November 2018.
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Shailesh Vara MP recently said:
“I am looking forward to returning to Northern Ireland and have fond memories of the people and the place from my time there as a Minister.
“I was very pleased to speak with Michelle O’Neill, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Doug Beattie and Colum Eastwood yesterday afternoon following my appointment, and I’m looking forward to speaking with Naomi Long and engaging with others in the coming days and weeks ahead.
“My immediate priority, and that of the Government, remains restoring the Northern Ireland Assembly and the Executive as soon as possible.
“By working together we can create a more prosperous Northern Ireland with a strengthened and growing economy, as well as reconciling issues of the past and taking decisive action on the issues that matter most.
“I look forward to playing my part, along with my ministerial team, to make Northern Ireland a better place to live, to work and to invest, and to strengthen its place within the United Kingdom.”
