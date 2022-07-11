Secretary of State for Northern Ireland speaks with Northern Ireland political parties

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Shailesh Vara MP, has pledged to work tirelessly to restore the Stormont institutions.

Following his appointment, the Secretary of State has spoken with Party leaders and reiterated the Government’s commitment to the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. He said that his first priority is to restore the Executive and Assembly at the earliest possible moment.

The Secretary of State stressed the importance of a stable and accountable devolved government that is delivering for the people of Northern Ireland and he committed to remain in close contact with all the parties in the days and weeks ahead.

The Secretary of State also had discussions with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney focusing on their shared desire to restore the devolved institutions in Northern Ireland and joint commitment to the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

The Secretary of State returns to the Northern Ireland Office having previously served as Minister from January to November 2018.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Shailesh Vara MP recently said: