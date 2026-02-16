Secretary of State for Scotland visits Navantia in Methil

Visit marked one year of progress, new investment and a growing workforce.

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander visited Navantia UK’s Fife facility recently [10 February 2026] to mark the first anniversary of the company’s acquisition of Harland & Wolff’s four UK facilities.

The visit came as Navantia UK announced a further £12m+ investment in the Methil site, a new contract win, and continued workforce growth.

During the visit, the Secretary of State met the workforce, apprentices and Navantia UK’s management team. Discussions focused on yard’s progress over the past twelve months and on how Methil and Navantia UK can further support the Government’s defence and industrial ambitions. Mr Alexander was also able to view first-hand the Fleet Solid Support (FSS) transport barge under construction for the Ministry of Defence, which is now over 60% complete.

The new Navantia UK investment will support a dedicated skills centre, modern machinery, infrastructure improvements and new technology. This is in addition to the existing investment which supported roof repairs, refurbished cranes, a new cutting machine, a steel plate storage facility, and a self-propelled modular transporter.

Mr Alexander recently said:

“The UK Government promised to secure the future of Methil and Arnish yards, and now we are seeing the delivery of that promise. With a busy order book, 120 new jobs and 20 new apprentices, the Methil yard is thriving. This is yet another example of what’s possible when the UK Government and industry work together to back Scotland’s industrial heartlands.”

Donato Martínez, Chief Executive Officer of Navantia UK, recently said:

“We are proud to welcome the Secretary of State today and to demonstrate our commitment to building the resilient, world-class industrial capability the UK needs. The case for strengthening the UK’s sovereign industrial capability has never been clearer. Russia’s war in Ukraine, shifting geopolitics, rising competition in the Indo-Pacific and renewed focus on the High North are reshaping the global security environment. These challenges require industrial capacity, skilled people and sustained investment. This is exactly what Navantia UK is building.”

Methil’s workforce has grown from 180 to 230 since January 2025. Following the recent award of a vessel build export contract – won in competitive international tender against yards across Western Europe and the USA – Navantia UK is now recruiting 120 additional people. Methil will also look to recruit 20 apprentices in 2026.

Since the acquisition of Harland & Wolff, Methil has been operational and delivering projects, including the FSS barge, an £8 million strategic investment by Navantia UK to transport ship blocks between Appledore and Belfast as part of the nationally important Fleet Solid Support programme. The recent announcement demonstrates the company’s long-term commitment to the yard.