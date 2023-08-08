Secretary of State hails 'incredible' work of K9 Search and Rescue Team

The Secretary of State met the K9 Search and Rescue dogs and their handlers at the Northern Ireland Office's headquarters in Belfast.

Secretary of State, Chris Heaton Harris MP, has praised the efforts of the K9 Search and Rescue dogs and their handlers following a meeting at the Northern Ireland Office’s headquarters in Belfast.

Mr Heaton-Harris personally thanked the team for the work they do to highlight the issue of missing people in Northern Ireland and further afield, and heard more about the services they provide to those in need.

The Secretary of State hailed the “incredible” and “vital” actions of the dogs and their handlers.

Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris MP, with K9 Search and Rescue dogs, Max, Koda, Betsy and Murphy.

Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris MP, with K9 Search and Rescue dogs, Max, Koda, Betsy and Murphy, and their handlers.