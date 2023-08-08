Northern Ireland Office
|Printable version
Secretary of State hails 'incredible' work of K9 Search and Rescue Team
The Secretary of State met the K9 Search and Rescue dogs and their handlers at the Northern Ireland Office's headquarters in Belfast.
Secretary of State, Chris Heaton Harris MP, has praised the efforts of the K9 Search and Rescue dogs and their handlers following a meeting at the Northern Ireland Office’s headquarters in Belfast.
Mr Heaton-Harris personally thanked the team for the work they do to highlight the issue of missing people in Northern Ireland and further afield, and heard more about the services they provide to those in need.
The Secretary of State hailed the “incredible” and “vital” actions of the dogs and their handlers.
Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris MP, with K9 Search and Rescue dogs, Max, Koda, Betsy and Murphy.
Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris MP, with K9 Search and Rescue dogs, Max, Koda, Betsy and Murphy, and their handlers.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/secretary-of-state-hails-incredible-work-of-k9-search-and-rescue-team
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Office
Secretary of State outlines next steps in NI Legacy Bill18/07/2023 14:15:00
Today sees the return of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill to the House of Commons.
Secretary of State introduces budget bill for Northern Ireland29/06/2023 17:05:00
Northern Ireland Budget (No.2) Bill introduced in the House of Commons
BIIGC June 2023 Joint Communiqué20/06/2023 11:15:00
A meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) took place at Mansion House, London, on 19 June 2023.
Secretary of State writes to NI Civil Service on sustainable public finances14/06/2023 15:15:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has today (Wednesday 14 June) written to the Permanent Secretaries of all Northern Ireland Civil Service departments to request information and advice on a range of measures.
New requirements for Relationship and Sexuality Education curriculum in Northern Ireland06/06/2023 15:15:15
The UK Government is updating the requirements for Relationship and Sexuality Education (RSE) curriculum in Northern Ireland.
British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) June 202305/06/2023 15:20:00
The UK Government will host the next meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference on 19 June 2023.
Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement completes tour of Northern Ireland02/06/2023 16:15:00
The Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement has concluded its 800 mile tour across Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of its signing,
Secretary of State announces £5m legacy memorialisation fund and digitisation project01/06/2023 09:05:00
The UK Government has committed £5m to support the recommendations of a memorialisation strategy that will be commissioned through the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill currently progressing through Parliament.
Northern Ireland (Interim Arrangements) Act 2023 prevents governance gap in Executive’s absence25/05/2023 14:15:00
The Northern Ireland (Interim Arrangements) Act, which received Royal Assent yesterday (24 May 2023), also allows the UK Government to explore, with the Northern Ireland Civil Service, options for budget sustainability.