Secretary of State hails PSNI anniversary as a 'major milestone'

The Secretary of State pays tribute to the courage of serving and former officers as the PSNI marks its 25th anniversary.

Acknowledging the 25th anniversary of the formation of the PSNI, Secretary of State Sir Chris Bryant, said:

The 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) marks a major milestone in the history of Northern Ireland.

A quarter of a century ago, Northern Ireland embarked on a path to deliver a modern, accountable, and representative police service capable of attracting and sustaining the support of the whole community. It was a core pillar of the vision set out in the Belfast Agreement.

Twenty-five years on, there has been a significant transformation in policing.

I pay tribute to all the men and women from across Northern Ireland who have stepped forward to serve their communities with courage, professionalism and integrity, and dedicated themselves to keeping the public safe.

I also pause to remember those officers who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty over the last 25 years, as well as those who served before them in the Royal Ulster Constabulary. Their sacrifice, and the sacrifice of their families, will never be forgotten.

Policing has faced profound challenges, but the fundamental principle of policing by consent remains the bedrock of a peaceful and prosperous Northern Ireland.

To all who serve and have served in the PSNI, thank you for your unwavering commitment to public service.