Secretary of State has permitted the use of three bluetongue vaccines subject to licence

The Secretary of State permitted the use of 3 unauthorised bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) vaccines within the United Kingdom recently (4 September). The vaccines are suppressive, meaning they will reduce some of the clinical signs experienced by animals with the disease. They do not prevent infection.

These vaccines must only be used with an appropriate licence being in place. Available licences to allow use will either be geographically targeted general licences, initially in high risk counties as part of a phased approach, or specific licences which can be applied for through the Animal Plant Health Agency (APHA). We will publish these imminently.

Unlike some of the authorised BTV vaccines for other BTV serotypes the BTV-3 vaccines reduce rather than prevent viraemia (presence of BTV virus in the blood). This means that they may not prevent your animals from being infected or infectious, rather depending on the vaccine their claims include reduction or prevention of clinical signs experienced or mortality. For this reason, all movement controls and trade restrictions in place will still apply to vaccinated animals.

Vaccination status will not affect movement restrictions which remain in place and apply to all ruminants and camelids moving out of the restricted zone and to the movement of their germinal products within the zone. Farmers are reminded to only move animals within the extended zone where this is absolutely necessary.

Farmers in England are urged to contact your private veterinarian if you want to use any of the available BTV-3 vaccines.

Following several confirmed cases of Bluetongue virus BTV3 across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex, the UK Chief Veterinary Officer has declared a bluetongue restricted zone across the region to mitigate the risk of further cases of disease occurring. Rolling information on the latest situation and number of cases is on gov.uk.

Biosecurity Minister Baroness Hayman yesterday said:

The permitting of these vaccines forms one part of our efforts against this highly infectious disease. We are working at pace in order to provide farmers with everything they need to protect their livestock and businesses and would recommend they contact their veterinarians for access to the vaccines. Farmers are also reminded that free testing remains available.

Chief UK Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss yesterday said:

These vaccines are an important step forward and will aid in reducing clinical signs in animals and the impact of disease on farms but it is not a protective vaccine, so we are still urging farmers to follow all of our guidance in order to prevent the disease spreading to their herds and any further. I urge farmers to contact their veterinarians if they wish to use the vaccines and to continue monitoring their animals frequently for clinical signs and report suspicion of disease immediately to the Animal Plant Health Agency.

More information about bluetongue is available on gov.uk, and information on the vaccines can also be found on gov.uk.