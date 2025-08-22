Secretary Of State Honours Scotland's Military Heritage

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray to take the salute at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The Scottish Secretary, Ian Murray, is to ‘take the salute’ at tonight’s [22 August] Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Mr Murray will use the opportunity to personally thank Scotland’s military personnel who have given so much in service to their country. He will be joined by staff and volunteers from Scottish veterans’ charities as well as VE Day veterans.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is a key part of Scotland’s cultural offer, and is a partner with Mr Murray’s Brand Scotland initiative.

Mr Murray will fulfil the distinguished role as Salute Taker for the show on Friday, from the Royal Box. He will be joined by representatives of the charities Bravehound, Fighting with Pride and Erskine – as well as two VE Day veterans Margaret Landels and George McLeod.

Speaking ahead of the event, Ian Murray said:

“It is a huge honour to take the salute at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, at a performance which will honour Scotland’s military personnel. The UK Government’s support for Scotland’s armed forces is absolutely unwavering, and it is right that we recognise and thank them for all they do. Coming just after VJ Day, it is a fitting opportunity to honour Scotland’s service men and women. I am very pleased that I will be joined by representatives of charities who do so much to support Scottish veterans. “The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is a key part of Scotland’s cultural offer, attracting audiences from around the world, and with a significant overseas presence. I was very pleased to sign a Brand Scotland partnership deal with the Tattoo in Washington earlier this year, and I look forward to working with them to continue to sell the best of Scotland all round the world.”

The theme of this year’s Tattoo – in its 75th year – is The Heroes Who Made Us.

The Secretary of State’s Brand Scotland initiative promotes Scottish culture worldwide while attracting international investment to Scotland.

Scotland plays a vital role in the UK’s national security, with around 26,000 skilled jobs across the country supported by Ministry of Defence investment.